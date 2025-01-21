Submit Release
Maryland State Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Frederick County

(WOODSBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday in Frederick County.

The pedestrian, identified as Ryan Baldwin, 18, of Walkersville, Maryland was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The driver of a Mitsubishi involved in the crash was reported uninjured and remained at the scene.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the 11-thousand block of Woodsboro Creagerstown Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, later identified as Baldwin, was traveling eastbound on a motorcycle when for unknown reasons, lost control, struck a guardrail, and was struck by the Mitsubishi.  

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Senior Trooper Kevin Carter at 301-600-4150 or kevin.carter@maryland.gov. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

