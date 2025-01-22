Lightspeed Systems launches Lightspeed Signal at the BETT show in London

The Lightspeed Signal product Troubleshooting app issues with Lightspeed Signal

Lightspeed announces the launch of Lightspeed Signal, a comprehensive tool that helps minimise classroom disruptions and optimise network support in schools.

Lightspeed Signal gives IT teams the visibility and control they need to tackle device, application, and network challenges head-on ensuring every student has reliable access to technology.” — Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a recognised global leader in online security, safety, and educational technology management, proudly announces the launch of Lightspeed Signal at the British Educational Training and Technology ( BETT ) show in London, UK. This comprehensive tool is designed to provide integrated insights that help minimise classroom disruptions and optimise network support across school communities."Schools spend about 30% of their budgets on device acquisition and maintenance and lose 6.5 minutes of learning every hour due to tech issues. So, it’s clear that maintaining an effective learning environment is a real challenge," says Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems. "That’s where Lightspeed Signal comes in. It gives IT teams the visibility and control they need to tackle device, application, and network challenges head-on, ensuring every student has the reliable access to technology they need to thrive."Key Features of Lightspeed Signal:• Device Monitoring: Gain insight into device health, including model, battery status, and storage usage, all in one place.• Inventory Optimisation: Track devices assigned to primary users, identify inactive devices, and reduce wasted resources.• Security Risk Identification: Detect access by non-rostered users, monitor VPN usage, and pinpoint unexpected device locations to enhance security measures.• App Reliability Management: Receive real-time alerts for app outages, analyse uptime and latency, and ensure that applications perform reliably to support learning.• Internet Connectivity Enhancement: Map network health, identify coverage gaps, and implement solutions for equitable access to the internet for students both on and off-campus.Lightspeed Systems will showcase Lightspeed Signal at BETT, taking place January 22-24 in London, UK. For more information about Lightspeed Signal and how it can transform your school or organisation’s approach to connected learning, please visit www.lightspeedsystems.com About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than twenty-five years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimised. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilising 15 million devices.

