Visit Idaho Rolls Out 2025 Official Idaho Travel GuideJan06

Visit Idaho Rolls Out 2025 Official Idaho Travel Guide

Annual publication illuminates the state’s outdoor adventures, rich history and culinary delights

BOISE, Idaho (January 6, 2025)—Visit Idaho has released its 2025 Official Idaho Travel Guide, packed with stunning photography and engaging stories to inspire visitors and residents to travel to and within the Gem State. The 2025 guide contains maps, resources and in-depth articles, including:

“ Vibrant Colors & Rhythmic Beats ” provides an immersive look at Native American culture through the lens of a powwow experience.

” provides an immersive look at Native American culture through the lens of a powwow experience. “ Catching Constellations ” offers expert advice for enjoying Idaho’s famous dark skies.

” offers expert advice for enjoying Idaho’s famous dark skies. “ A Seat at the Table ” profiles Idaho’s first James Beard Award winner, Chef Kris Komori.

” profiles Idaho’s first James Beard Award winner, Chef Kris Komori. “ Unexpected Luxuries ” uncovers the state’s upscale travel experiences.

” uncovers the state’s upscale travel experiences. “ Adventure for One ” spotlights seven marvelous destinations for a solo travel trip.

” spotlights seven marvelous destinations for a solo travel trip. “ Flavors of the Season ” documents the state’s unique winter culinary excursions.

” documents the state’s unique winter culinary excursions. “Don’t Leave the Dog at Home” reveals some of the best places to explore and stay when traveling with a furry companion.

Some of the featured stories include QR codes, connecting readers to additional inspirational digital content on Visit Idaho’s website, including:

“The 2025 Official Idaho Travel Guide is a doorway to discovering Idaho,” said Natalie Jushinski, Tourism Manager at Visit Idaho. “From awe-inspiring landscapes to rich cultural experiences and unexpected destinations, the guide invites travelers to explore every corner of the Gem State. It’s more than a resource—it’s a celebration of what makes Idaho truly unforgettable.”

The guide is one of the primary resources travelers use to plan their Idaho vacations, along with the tools, travel tips and resources on the Visit Idaho website.

The 2025 Official Idaho Travel Guide is free and available in print and digital formats. You can order a printed copy by mail or download a digital version here. Visit Idaho invites travelers to use #VisitIdaho when documenting their Idaho adventures on social media.

High-resolution images of the 2025 Official Idaho Travel Guide are available for media use. Download them here.

