AAPB to offer GROUP HEALTH INSURANCE BENEFITS to MEMBERS FROM CHALICE MD

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback (AAPB) is proud to announce its partnership with Chalice MD, an innovative health insurance program designed to provide affordable, high-quality group health coverage. This collaboration offers AAPB members and affiliates exclusive access to Chalice MD through the AAPB-Chalice MD Program, a groundbreaking initiative addressing the unique health care coverage needs of AAPB members and affiliates.AAPB, dedicated to advancing applied psychophysiology, biofeedback, and neurofeedback to improve health, quality of life, and performance, recognizes the importance of supporting its members with essential health insurance benefits.Chalice MD aligns with this mission by offering Fortune 500-level group health insurance benefits at affordable rates, leveraging collective buying power to meet the needs of AAPB members, many of whom are independent business owners."Providing access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance is critical for our members, who are often small business owners or independent practitioners," said Inna Khazan, PhD, BCB, President of AAPB."Partnering with Chalice MD allows us to deliver this vital benefit while supporting our mission of promoting health and performance through applied psychophysiology."Chalice MD, exclusively offered through Chalice Connect, was crafted with empathy to address the void faced by small business owners and independent advisors searching for high-quality health insurance. The program delivers significant savings by pooling the buying power of its members, making premium health benefits accessible to professionals often overlooked by traditional insurance plans."We believe in the strength in numbers," said Keith Gregg, CEO and Founder of Chalice Connect. "Through this partnership, AAPB members will not only gain access to Chalice MD but also enjoy the benefits of a fully integrated digital marketplace powered by Chalice Connect."For more information about AAPB, please visit www.aapb.org To learn more about Chalice MD, visit https://chaliceconnect.com/chalice-md CONTACT INFORMATION:Chalice ConnectKeith Gregg858-357-3097Keith@chaliceconnect.com

