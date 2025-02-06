PatchMaster Launches New Florida-Alabama Franchise, Strengthening Regional Presence

Russell Sheldt

Husband-and-Wife Team Joins PatchMaster, Offering Reliable Drywall Repair Services in Pensacola, Milton, and Coastal Alabama

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , a leading provider of professional drywall repair services, announced today the opening of its newest franchise, marking an expansion into Florida and Alabama. This new franchise will serve communities in Pensacola and Milton, FL, as well as Fairhope, Daphne, Foley, Spanish Fort, and Robertsdale, AL.The franchise is led by Russell and Charity Sheldt, a husband-and-wife team with extensive experience in management, scheduling, and customer service. Charity, a teacher, and Russell, a pharmacist, bring complementary skill sets to their new venture. Their decision to join PatchMaster was fueled by a shared entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to create a sustainable business that allows Charity to transition away from teaching.“Our goal is to build a successful business that supports our family and gives us the freedom to focus on what matters most,” said Russell Sheldt. “PatchMaster’s proven model and reputation made it the perfect fit for this.”The Sheldts were introduced to PatchMaster through franchise research and a broker. Their commitment to excellent service, attention to detail, and teamwork align with the company’s mission to provide seamless and professional drywall repairs to homeowners and businesses.“Russell and Charity exemplify the qualities we look for in our franchise owners—dedication, strong communication skills, and a passion for helping others,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO, of PatchMaster. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the PatchMaster family and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in Florida and Alabama.”In addition to growing their business, the Sheldt’s prioritize spending quality time with their family and dogs. Charity’s vision of stepping away from teaching is a key driver behind their commitment to building a thriving enterprise.The new PatchMaster franchise specializes in drywall repairs of all sizes, from small holes to larger damage caused by plumbing, electrical work, or everyday wear and tear. Their efficient, customer-focused approach ensures seamless repairs that blend with the existing structure, delivered promptly and professionally.PatchMaster Emerald Coast & Mobile Bay is now open and ready to provide fast, professional drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses in the Pensacola, Milton, and the surrounding areas. For more information or to schedule a service, visit patchmaster.com/emerald-coast-mobile-bay/ or call (850) 733-7188.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

