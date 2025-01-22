Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Shows Love for Its Employees With DailyPay Partnership

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Looks to Boost Employee Happiness and Financial Wellness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the San Francisco-based fast-casual concept, is showing love for its employees by supporting their financial wellness and security. The popular fast-casual restaurant chain joined forces with DailyPay – the leader in earned wage access – providing its team members with employee benefits that support them inside and outside the workplace.DailyPay’s worktech platform enables employees to access their pay as they earn it. By empowering them with choice and control over their wages, they can pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule - and reduce financial stress.As a part of Ike’s dedication to supporting employees’ well-being and happiness, the restaurant chain began offering earned wage access as a benefit in July 2024. DailyPay has proven to be a key factor in quick-service restaurants retaining their workforce – with research showing that more than half of current users working in quick-service restaurants feel that the voluntary benefit demonstrates their employer's care for them. A report from the Mercator Advisory Group also revealed that quick service workers who had DailyPay stayed 15% longer on the job than those without the benefit.“Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is all about making amazing sandwiches and loving our team,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “We really focus on creating a workplace that prioritizes our team members. After all, happy employees make for happy guests – Love is a recipe we’ll always stick to!”Ike’s Love & Sandwiches operates 100 restaurants across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, and Michigan. To learn more about career opportunities, click here ###About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches:If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike’s is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom). Start your love affair with Ike’s and earn rewards today at www.ikessandwich.com . Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

