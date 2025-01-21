UN CC:Learn Celebrates a Major Milestone: 1,000,000 Registrations!

21 January 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - UN CC:Learn is thrilled to announce a landmark achievement: over 1,000,000 people have registered on our e-learning platform! Since its launch in 2015, the platform has grown to become a global hub for climate change education, with over 60 courses in up to 15 languages. This milestone reflects the platform’s success in empowering individuals worldwide with the knowledge and skills to take action on climate change.

A Gateway to UN Knowledge

The UN CC:Learn platform is supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and other partners, particularly from the UN system. It leverages the vast expertise of the United Nations to offer free, self-paced e-courses on a diverse range of climate change topics. From sustainable development to climate negotiations, the platform ensures that learners everywhere can access high-quality education tailored to their needs. By making its courses engaging and free of charge, UN CC:Learn has made learning accessible to individuals from all walks of life, particularly in developing countries.

Driving Real-World Impact

The impact of UN CC:Learn’s courses goes far beyond the virtual classroom. According to the 2023 Impact Survey, an impressive 96% of learners reported gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to take climate action, while 93% felt more confident advocating for climate change solutions. The programme has also recognized 33 UN CC:Learn Champions—individuals celebrated for their outstanding contributions to climate action. Here’s what some of our learners had to say:

“As a result of the course, I designed and implemented a community-based adaptation project in my community by leading water harvesting and planting fruit trees in my area.”

“Through a course on climate change and children, I have been able to run a successful climate literacy project in 5 schools, educating and training learners and teachers on climate change, how to mitigate and adapt using locally available resources, and the linkages between climate change, safety, and health.”

“I have worked with Rwandan youth volunteers to educate people about sustainable development and we did work on roads cleaning and planting trees.”

A Growing and Diverse Community

The platform’s success is rooted in its diverse and inclusive community. In 2024, over 54% of registrants were women, reflecting a commitment to gender equality in climate education. This dedication is also reflected in courses that explore the intersection of climate action and gender equality, such as the Open Online Course on Gender and Environment and the Gender Equality and Human Rights in Climate Action and Renewable Energy. Additionally, the majority of learners come from developing countries.

Beyond the Courses: A Network for Change

UN CC:Learn’s impact doesn’t stop with its courses. The growing UN CC:Learn Alumni network offers exclusive opportunities for continued engagement, such as Fireside Chats and the Climate Classroom, which help learners deepen their knowledge and connect with experts and peers worldwide. These initiatives promote collaboration and inspire innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges.

A Celebration of a Collective Achievement

This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the global UN CC:Learn community, including alumni and partners. Each registration represents a step toward a more informed and empowered world, ready to face the challenges of climate change. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing our mission of making climate education accessible to all.