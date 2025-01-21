Governor Hochul Unveils Highlights of the Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget: More Money in Your Pockets

Money in Your Pockets

With the cost of living continuing to rise, Governor Hochul’s Affordability Agenda will put $5 billion back into the pockets of everyday New Yorkers. This includes:

$3 billion to provide Inflation Refund checks to 8.6 million New Yorkers, including $500 for joint filers making less than $300,000 and $300 for single filers making less than $150,000

to provide free school breakfast and free school lunch for every student in New York Fighting for the full repeal of the State and Local Tax deduction, which costs New Yorkers up to $12 billion each year

Fighting Crime and Keeping New Yorkers Safe

As crime rates continue to decline in most parts of New York, Governor Hochul is doubling down on proven crime-fighting investments. These investments include:

$370 million for gun violence prevention programs that are proven to drive down crime

for the hiring and training of Drug Recognition Experts and legislation to crack down on drugged driving Legislation to streamline the discovery process to ensure fair trials, end procedural delays and hold criminals accountable

Build. More. Housing.

Last year, Governor Hochul worked with the Legislature to pass a landmark housing package — the most comprehensive legislation to increase supply in nearly 50 years. Governor Hochul will continue fighting to increase the housing supply with:

$1 billion over five years to support housing construction in New York City through the “City of Yes” initiative

to create the first-ever Mixed-Income Revolving Loan Fund to spur development of mixed-income rental housing outside New York City $30 million in affordable housing by doubling the tax credits available through the New York State Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (SLIHC), expected to generate $210 million in private investment

Kick-Starting Economic Growth

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic and locked in a $100 billion investment from Micron, the largest private investment in American history. To build on this economic growth, Governor Hochul is proposing:

$750 million for economic development projects that serve communities across New York, like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the New York Works Economic Development Fund

for economic development projects that serve communities across New York, like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the New York Works Economic Development Fund $400 million for a first-of-its-kind investment in the City of Albany to strengthen our state’s capital city

to alleviate the impact of interest payments that employers would otherwise be charged due to Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt $47 million to fund free community college for New Yorkers aged 25-55 pursuing in-demand degrees like nursing, technology and engineering

A Healthy Start For Every Kid In New York

Governor Hochul is moving forward with an ambitious statewide proposal to impose bell-to-bell restrictions on electronic device use in the classroom for K-12 students in New York. At the same time, the Governor is continuing her record investments in education and responsible improvements to the Foundation Aid formula. This includes:

$37.4 billion in total school aid, including $1.5 billion in Foundation Aid — ensuring every district receives more funding than last year

to build or renovate child care centers in an effort to eliminate child care deserts $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative and an additional $50 million for the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative.

to support the transition to distraction-free classrooms, helping schools purchase pouches, cubbies or other infrastructure $9.5 million to provide free diapers and other supplies to parents of newborn babies

Supporting Mental Health Care

Two years ago, Governor Hochul fought for a massive $1 billion investment to transform the mental health continuum of care — and she got it done. The Governor is proposing new investments to strengthen mental health care including:

$160 million to create a 100 new forensic inpatient psychiatric beds on Wards Island in New York City

to expand clubhouses, maternal mental health care and youth mental health services New legislation to strengthen New York’s involuntary commitment laws and Kendra’s Law, to deliver compassionate care to those who need it most.

Largest Climate Investment In New York History

Governor Hochul will continue New York’s global leadership on climate action, proposing the largest-ever climate investment in New York State history to fuel the state’s continued economic growth and job creation. This will include:

$1 billion for the clean energy transition, including thermal energy networks on State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, retrofitting homes with clean devices like heat pumps, and supporting business decarbonization

for the State Superfund program to remediate hazardous waste, and a 10-year reauthorization of the State Superfund program $108 million to build climate resiliency, including $78 million for coastal resiliency and $30 million in Green Resiliency Grants

Strengthening Our Health Care System

After taking office in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Hochul is committed to making responsible investments to protect the health and well-being of New Yorkers. This year, those investments include:

$35.4 billion for New York’s Medicaid program, including $1.6 billion this year in federal funding generated through an assessment on Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

to implement workforce development programs to support health care workers, behavioral health workers and social care workers $50 million to support abortion access and protect providers from violence or harassment

Investing in Transformative Transportation

The FY 2026 Budget includes investments to cut commutes and invest in road, bridge and safety improvements across New York including: