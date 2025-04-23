Illuminating NYS Landmarks for Work Zone Awareness Week

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 13 State landmarks will be illuminated orange for “Go Orange Day” and to commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Safety for all New Yorkers is my top priority, especially those who have dedicated their careers to ensuring that our roadways are well maintained and safe for motorists,” said Governor Hochul. “This year, I encourage all New Yorkers to do their part by reducing speed, eliminating distractions and staying vigilant in work zones so that our hard-working and dedicated roadside workers are safe.”

On Monday, Governor Hochul highlighted April 21-25, 2025 as National Work Zone Awareness Week. Throughout the week, the New York State Thruway Authority and State Department of Transportation will be hosting awareness events, lighting digital highway signs with safety messages and sharing important safety reminders on social media platforms. This continues the Governor’s commitment to traffic safety, from launching the public awareness campaign, “Slow Down, Move Over” and signing a bill to expand the “Move Over” law in 2023.

Governor Hochul has proposed making the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program permanent and increasing penalties for repeat violators in her Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget, in addition to expanding the program to include Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Bridges and Tunnels and New York State Bridge Authority properties. Additionally, the Governor has proposed enhancing penalties for assaults against transportation workers, extending protections similar to those provided to many MTA and retail workers. These actions will improve safety for both highway workers and drivers.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The lighting of state landmarks as part of ‘Go Orange Day’ is a fitting tribute to the highway workers across New York who work every day in dangerous conditions to make our roads and bridges safe for all New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to protect our state highway workers by supporting the work zone speed camera program and encouraging all motorists to exercise extreme caution in work zones across New York State.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “We express our gratitude to Governor Hochul for emphasizing and raising awareness about work zone safety. The Governor’s leadership and commitment to expanding New York’s Move Over Law, proposing to make the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program permanent, and increasing penalties for repeat offenders are crucial measures in safeguarding our hardworking individuals and ensuring they return home safely each day.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “As a champion of the ‘Move Over’ law which promotes driver and transportation safety, I’m proud that New York is standing up for our roadside workers. Seeing our state landmarks glow orange tonight is a powerful reminder of the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep our roads safe and accessible. It’s more than just a show of light – it’s a beacon of respect, appreciation and a call to action.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “As chair of the NYS Senate Transportation Committee, ensuring the safety of New York’s roadside workers is a top priority. By slowing down and practicing extra caution in work zones, we can do our part to ensure our dedicated roadside workers return home safely each night. I’m proud to support Governor Hochul’s ‘Move Over Law’ to make our roads safer for both motorists and workers.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “Work Zone safety continues to be a priority for me as Chair of the Transportation Committee. In 2021, I was proud to sponsor and get passed into law legislation creating a pilot program for the use of speed cameras in work zones. Our workers deserve a safe working environment and to safely go home to their families at the end of their shifts.”

