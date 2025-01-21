2024 wins and next steps for ovarian cancer awareness

2024 was a bumper year in Politics. With a new government in place it provided us with plenty of new opportunities for engagement. We wanted to reflect on some of our achievements in 2024 and update you on what's next.

Empowering women with knowledge

In 2022 our Pathfinder research found that a worrying 40 per cent of women wrongly believe cervical screening detects ovarian cancer. Together with our wonderful campaigners we've been pushing for Governments across the UK to update messaging provided in cervical screening leaflets, making clear it does not test or screen for other gynaecological cancers.

Just before Christmas with the help of Sue, one of our brilliant campaigners, Jim Dickson MP tabled a question asking the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care whether his department plans to take steps to alter the messaging provided on cervical screening leaflets.

We were delighted that the Minister for Public Health, Andrew Gwynne MP shared that a review of messaging used in the Cervical Screening: helping you decide leaflet is currently underway by NHS England and is expected to be available in early 2025.

This is a great outcome after years of campaigning and we hope will help address the misconceptions around ovarian cancer.

Read the Minister’s full response

Calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to take action

Last year we launched an open letter in Northern Ireland. Alongside three amazing campaigners, Christine, Jenny & Pauline we called on the Northern Ireland Executive to take urgent action and fund a national awareness campaign including ovarian cancer symptoms.

Through their incredible campaigning we achieved over 1,200 signatures and were offered a meeting with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister for Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neil and Emma Little-Pengelly.

This was a great opportunity for us to meet directly with those in power and tell them why awareness is so important. Whilst we didn’t come away with an awareness campaign, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister committed to work with us to help raise awareness and support our conversations with the Department for Health.

Our open letter highlighted an awareness crisis in Northern Ireland and the urgent need for a government funded symptom awareness campaign. The cancer strategy committed to ensuring regular symptom awareness campaigns.

We'll continue to call on the Northern Ireland Executive to take action on awareness and will urge the Executive to implement the cancer strategy as soon as possible.

NHS England re-launch nationwide awareness campaign

We’re delighted that NHS England have re-launched a nationwide awareness campaign that encourages anyone experiencing feeling bloated or experiencing tummy discomfort to visit their GP.

Too often women’s pain and discomfort has not been taken seriously, and they have not been equipped with the information they need on ovarian cancer. We want to ensure women feel empowered in their health and contact their GP at the earliest opportunity.

What’s next?

Following the launch of our agenda, ‘Three Targets to Transform the Future of Ovarian Cancer’ we'll continue to call on the Government to work with us and implement our key targets. Read our agenda

During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in March, the Policy & Campaigns team will be heading to Westminster to hold our annual awareness event for MPs.

We'll be travelling up to Scotland to speak with Members of the Scottish Parliament about the importance of equal access to surgery. We've been calling on the Government to launch an urgent review into ovarian cancer surgery provision across Scotland. If you live in Scotland you can support our call by signing our open letter. Sign our open letter

Become a campaigner and find out how you can make a difference

We'll keep you up to date with opportunities to take action and the latest news from our campaigns.

Become a campaigner