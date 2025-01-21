Update on the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project, January 2025

Main, News Posted on Jan 21, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following update for the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project.

For the last few weeks, crews worked nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to complete pedestrian crossings throughout the roundabout. On the week of Tuesday, Jan. 21, crews will switch over to daytime hours for paving and concrete work on the City and County-owned portion of Kamehameha Highway, through the roundabout.

Remaining work includes paving of the top layer of the roadway, striping and guardrail installations. All work is anticipated to be performed as night work and is estimated to be complete by January 31, 2025. Flashing pedestrian crossing beacons are expected to be installed in the latter half of 2025 as funding and materials become available and will be announced as scheduled.

Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions. HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###