Full closure of Wailua Plantation bridge April 14
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the upcoming closures of the makai Wailua Plantation bridge (Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge). The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday April 14 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, with a possibility of closing from 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 16. The mauka Wailua bridge will be open to traffic in both directions during the closure.
The bridge maintenance crew did a check on the bridge and determined two panels were in need of replacement. They will be replacing these panels during the closure.
For weekly lane closure information on Kauai go to our website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
###
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.