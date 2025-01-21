Wyoming Adjutant General highlights National Guard’s impact and honors service members at Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, the Wyoming National Guard’s 27th Adjutant General, delivered an address to state legislators at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 16, 2025, highlighting the vital work of the Cowboy Guard, their ongoing missions, and the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Speaking before the Wyoming Legislature, Porter began by thanking Speaker Albert Neiman, President Ogden Biteman, and other state leaders for their support of the Guard’s missions. He gave special recognition to Representative Landon Brown, Senator Stephan Pappas, and Senator Brian Boner for their leadership on the Joint Transportation and Military Affairs Committees.

“What an honor it must be to be the elected representatives of your communities,” Porter said. “But I don’t think it’s as cool as my job!”

Porter went on to detail the Wyoming National Guard’s recent activities, including Army deployments to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Southern Command. Notably, the Guard has deployed 16 launchers and 189 semi-truck loads of equipment for its CENTCOM mission—an unprecedented move in the Guard’s history.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Air National Guard continues to fight wildfires in California, with three Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System aircraft and 40 personnel actively engaged under the leadership of Col. T.J. Gagon, 153rd Air Expeditionary Group commander and from the Wyoming Air Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing.

This weekend, the Cowboy Guard will also send over 65 Soldiers and Airmen to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, participating in the peaceful transfer of authority.