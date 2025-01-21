Wastewater discharge in Nora Springs reaches Shell Rock River

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater discharge at the City of Nora Springs in Floyd County.

On January 20, the Iowa DNR Field Office in Mason City received a call from the City of Nora Springs regarding a wastewater discharge due to a frozen sewer line running below the Shell Rock River.

The discharge is believed to have started sometime on January 18, and is continuing to enter the river from a manhole on the bank of the river located near the 1st St SW bridge. The Shell Rock River is frozen in the area by the discharge. Wastewater is not visible on the surface, but is believed to be entering under the ice.

Attempts to resolve the plugged line have been unsuccessful and it is anticipated the discharge will continue until later in the week when warmer temperatures allow for the line to be jetted.

There have been no observable impacts to the river in small pockets of open water downstream from the discharge, and no reports of backups in basements in the area. No dead fish have been observed. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.