Maine DOE Tackles Chronic Absenteeism Through State Collaboration; Launches Attendance Toolkit for Maine Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is forging a path to address chronic absenteeism through a transformative collaboration called the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC). The group consists of representatives from across Maine DOE offices and teams, as well as members from Count ME In and the Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) collaboration. MEAC has been convening since January of 2024 as a progression of its related work with the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Engagement and Attendance Center (SEAC). This initiative represents a pivotal step in aligning data, policy, and engagement efforts to improve student attendance and outcomes across Maine.

A Unified Approach to Addressing Chronic Absence

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to addressing chronic absenteeism through a systemic approach that leverages collaboration, data-driven strategies, and the expertise of both Maine’s education workforce and national thought leaders. At the core of this work is the understanding that improving attendance requires cohesive efforts across schools, communities, and state agencies.

Guided by input from educators and constituents, the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) is addressing critical questions to advance its efforts, such as:

How can data be used to inform policy and support schools more effectively?

What tools and guidance can help educators to understand and combat chronic absenteeism?

How can messaging be streamlined to create awareness and foster community partnerships?

MEAC’s efforts include creating resources like attendance literacy guides, exploring root causes of chronic absenteeism through data analysis, and fostering statewide engagement to share best practices.

Why Does Attendance Matter?

Like other schools across the nation, Maine schools have experienced increasing percentages of students being chronically absent between 2018 and 2022 (Attendance Works/John Hopkins University, 2025). Students who miss more than 10% of their school days – whether absences are excused, unexcused, or disciplinary – are experiencing chronic absenteeism. These students are at a higher risk of reduced academic achievement, dropping out of school, and delayed graduation.

Improving attendance requires a comprehensive approach that considers various factors, such as physical health, mental wellbeing, school climate, and family circumstances. The integration of support services and collaboration among educational organizations and programs are essential components of efforts to improve student attendance and, consequently, their overall educational outcomes.

Attendance Toolkit for Maine Schools

In August of 2024, the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) launched the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Attendance Toolkit for Maine schools. It provides subject area content, resources, and strategies to help school staff understand how attendance can impact a variety of health factors for students as it relates to health services, school climate, family engagement, and community involvement.

Toolkit Deep Dive: A 4-Part Series

To further empower schools and educators, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is launching a 4-part series to deeply explore the Maine DOE Attendance Toolkit. Each month, participants will delve into specific sections of the toolkit, examining resources and strategies designed to increase student attendance. The sessions will also feature specialists, offering a unique opportunity for schools to ask questions and develop actionable plans for implementation.

Session details:

January 27, 2025 : Introduction to the Toolkit and Exploring the Basics

: Introduction to the Toolkit and Exploring the Basics February 24, 2025 : Examine School Climate and Student Supports

: Examine School Climate and Student Supports March 24, 2025 : Investigate Comprehensive Health Education and Employee Wellness

: Investigate Comprehensive Health Education and Employee Wellness April 28, 2025: Explore Health Services and Begin Developing Your Action Plan

This series is designed to provide targeted guidance for schools, ensuring the tools and strategies are integrated effectively into their systems to address attendance challenges. Please use this link to register.

Impact Beyond the Maine DOE

The work within the Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) has the potential to resonate far beyond internal meetings. By strengthening its systems, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is setting the stage to empower schools, engage families, and ensure that every student has the support they need to thrive. As MEAC continues to build on its strategies, this work will inspire solutions for educators and policymakers across the state and beyond.

With plans to expand its reach and share its progress, the Maine DOE invites the education community to join its work in addressing chronic absenteeism. Together, these efforts reaffirm the department’s commitment to fostering equity and excellence for all Maine learners.

For more information, please contact Sarah Nelson, Maine DOE Student Engagement Specialist, at sarah.nelson@maine.gov.