Critical Limb Ischemia Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Critical Limb Ischemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Critical Limb Ischemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Critical Limb Ischemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Critical Limb Ischemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Critical Limb Ischemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Critical Limb Ischemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report:

• The Critical Limb Ischemia market size was valued approximately USD 1,845 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In March 2024, Elixir Medical, a company focused on developing innovative technologies for cardiovascular and peripheral diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its DynamX® BTK System. This novel, adaptive implant is intended for the treatment of narrowed or blocked vessels below-the-knee (BTK) in patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

• In 2023, Germany had the largest Critical Limb Ischemia market size in Europe, totaling nearly USD 136 million, whereas Spain had the smallest market size at USD 58 million.

• In 2023, the Critical Limb Ischemia market size in Japan was estimated at USD 51 million, representing 3% of the total 7MM market.

• Estimates suggest that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Critical Limb Ischemia in the 7MM were approximately 2,439 thousand in 2023, with the number of cases projected to rise by 2034.

• In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Critical Limb Ischemia, totaling approximately 1,341 thousand, with an anticipated increase in the future.

• In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Critical Limb Ischemia in Europe, with approximately 311 thousand cases, followed by Italy with around 202 thousand cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest prevalence, with about 131 thousand cases.

• In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 122 thousand total diagnosed prevalent cases of Critical Limb Ischemia, representing around 5% of the 7MM total.

• In 2023, Japan had the highest number of severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Critical Limb Ischemia for Rutherford 5 (~79 thousand), followed by Rutherford 4 (~26 thousand), and Rutherford 6 (~17 thousand).

• Key Critical Limb Ischemia Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Ixaka Ltd, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, New Beta Innovation Limited, Stempeutics Research, Vericel Corporation, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Lifecells, LLC., Juventas Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, Sangart, AnGes, Inc., Baxter Healthcare, MultiGene Vascular Systems Ltd., Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., TCA Cellular Therapy, and others

• Key Critical Limb Ischemia Therapies: Ranger Drug-coated Balloon, REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, YQ23, Plasmalyte A, Ixmyelocel-T, VM202, ASCT01, JVS-100, treprostinil dienthanolmine, Hemospan (MP4OX), HGF Plasmid, CD34-positive cells, MultiGeneAngio, CLBS12, MESENDO, and others

• The Critical Limb Ischemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that we have considered six age group for the estimation of total critical limb ischemia patient’s population i.e. 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, 80-84 years, and ≥85 year

• The Critical Limb Ischemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Critical Limb Ischemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Critical Limb Ischemia market dynamics.

Critical Limb Ischemia Overview

Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) is a severe obstruction of the arteries which drastically reduces blood flow to the extremities (hands, feet, and legs) and can progress to a point where the affected limb is at risk. CLI is a serious form of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and represents a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment to prevent limb loss.

Get a Free sample for the Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/critical-limb-ischemia-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Critical Limb Ischemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Critical Limb Ischemia

• Prevalent Cases of Critical Limb Ischemia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Critical Limb Ischemia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Critical Limb Ischemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Critical Limb Ischemia epidemiology trends @ Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology Forecast

Critical Limb Ischemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Critical Limb Ischemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Critical Limb Ischemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Critical Limb Ischemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Critical Limb Ischemia Therapies and Key Companies

• Ranger Drug-coated Balloon: Boston Scientific Corporation

• REX-001: Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero)

• ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

• Honedra: Caladrius Biosciences

• YQ23: New Beta Innovation Limited

• Plasmalyte A: Stempeutics Research

• Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel Corporation

• VM202: Helixmith Co., Ltd.

• ASCT01: Lifecells, LLC.

• JVS-100: Juventas Therapeutics

• treprostinil dienthanolmine: United Therapeutics

• Hemospan (MP4OX): Sangart

• HGF Plasmid: AnGes, Inc.

• CD34-positive cells: Baxter Healthcare

• MultiGeneAngio: MultiGene Vascular Systems Ltd.

• CLBS12: Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.'

• MESENDO: TCA Cellular Therapy

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Drivers

• Rich emerging Critical Limb Ischemia pipeline

• Increasing prevalence

• Less competition for upcoming therapies

• Companies shifting their focus to this area, despite low awareness of the disease

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Barriers

• Lack of approved pharmacological therapies

• Challenging disease in terms of management

• Low awareness

• High economic burden

• Failure of drugs in clinical development

Scope of the Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Critical Limb Ischemia Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Ixaka Ltd, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, New Beta Innovation Limited, Stempeutics Research, Vericel Corporation, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Lifecells, LLC., Juventas Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, Sangart, AnGes, Inc., Baxter Healthcare, MultiGene Vascular Systems Ltd., Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., TCA Cellular Therapy, and others

• Key Critical Limb Ischemia Therapies: Ranger Drug-coated Balloon, REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, YQ23, Plasmalyte A, Ixmyelocel-T, VM202, ASCT01, JVS-100, treprostinil dienthanolmine, Hemospan (MP4OX), HGF Plasmid, CD34-positive cells, MultiGeneAngio, CLBS12, MESENDO, and others

• Critical Limb Ischemia Therapeutic Assessment: Critical Limb Ischemia current marketed and Critical Limb Ischemia emerging therapies

• Critical Limb Ischemia Market Dynamics: Critical Limb Ischemia market drivers and Critical Limb Ischemia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Critical Limb Ischemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Critical Limb Ischemia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Critical Limb Ischemia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Critical Limb Ischemia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Critical Limb Ischemia

3. SWOT analysis of Critical Limb Ischemia

4. Critical Limb Ischemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Critical Limb Ischemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Critical Limb Ischemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Critical Limb Ischemia

9. Critical Limb Ischemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Critical Limb Ischemia Unmet Needs

11. Critical Limb Ischemia Emerging Therapies

12. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Critical Limb Ischemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Drivers

16. Critical Limb Ischemia Market Barriers

17. Critical Limb Ischemia Appendix

18. Critical Limb Ischemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.