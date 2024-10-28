Ground Media And GLAAD Named Finalists In Four Categories At Anthem Awards For Groundbreaking “Here We Are” Campaign

Ground Media Nadya Lopez, a Miami-based student, artist, and transgender woman, appears with her parents in the "Here We Are" campaign—an initiative by Ground Media and GLAAD to amplify the voices of trans Americans and their families

Campaign Confronts Misinformation, Elevates Transgender Visibility, and Advocates for Equality

We’re honored to be Anthem Award finalists and immensely proud of our work with GLAAD on the ‘Here We Are’ campaign, amplifying brave voices who are helping to build a safer, more equal world for all.” — said David Rochkind, CEO, Ground Media

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ground Media, a pioneer in data-driven, purpose-led storytelling, and GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced today that their “ Here We Are ” campaign has been named a finalist in four categories at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards . The campaign, which champions transgender visibility and acceptance, is recognized across multiple Diversity, Equity & Inclusion categories.The Anthem Awards honor impactful, purpose-driven work from organizations around the world. This year’s competition drew over 2,300 entries, and the "Here We Are" campaign was selected as one of the highest-scoring projects. Winners, including the Anthem Community Voice Award, which is chosen by the public, will be announced on November 19, 2024.“We are incredibly proud to support the brave people whose powerful voices are helping to build a better world,” said David Rochkind, CEO of Ground Media. “Through the ‘Here We Are’ campaign, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside GLAAD to confront misinformation and elevate visibility. The real work is done by those telling their stories, and we’re honored to be a part of this journey toward a safer, more equal world for everyone.”One of the voices in the campaign is Nadya Lopez , a 20-year-old student, artist and transgender woman from Miami, featured alongside her parents. "Transgender people just want to live without fear," Lopez said. "I'm not political—I just want the world to know that we are here, our lives are filled with joy, and we're not going anywhere."“At a time when anti-transgender rhetoric and harmful legislation are on the rise, it’s essential that Americans hear directly from transgender people about their lives and the importance of acceptance,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “Through the ‘Here We Are’ campaign, GLAAD and Ground Media are challenging misconceptions and showcasing the strength and resilience of transgender individuals and their families. This campaign is helping build understanding and demonstrating that everyone deserves the right to live authentically and safely.”Celebrate Ground Media and GLAAD by Voting for the Anthem Community Voice AwardThe public can help Ground Media and GLAAD win the Anthem Community Voice Award by voting until October 31, 2024. Supporters can cast their votes at https://www.ground.media/ or https://www.anthemawards.com/ About “Here We Are”Here We Are is a groundbreaking storytelling campaign produced by GLAAD and Ground Media, focused on amplifying the voices of transgender individuals to foster acceptance and combat discrimination. The campaign features 13 video vignettes and two radio spots of transgender adults and their supportive families. Comcast NBCUniversal, TikTok, iHeartRadio, and Paramount are among companies to donate ad space to run the ads nationwide. Here We Are was named an AdAge Editor’s Pick. For more information, visit http://HereWeAreNow.com About Ground MediaGround Media is an award-winning, data-driven storytelling studio committed to helping mission-driven organizations achieve measurable impact. Through its proprietary platform, StoryHeat, Ground Media transforms complex data into dynamic narratives that inspire action and foster real-world change. Ground Media partners with nonprofits, foundations, socially responsible brands, agencies, and political campaigns to amplify their messages and create stories that truly matter. Recent clients include Disney, Johnson & Johnson, National Geographic, GLAAD, Harvard University, Global Fund Advocates Network, and CARE. For more information, visit https://www.ground.media/ or contact us at impact@ground.media.About GLAADGLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance by tackling issues that shape the narrative and spark cultural change. Through media advocacy, GLAAD challenges discrimination, defends hard-earned progress, and creates a world where everyone is free to live the life they love. For more information, visit www.glaad.org or connect with @GLAAD on social media.

