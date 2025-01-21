Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shapes G20 Energy agenda through roundtable discussion with African Energy Ministers

In a significant step towards amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa convened a roundtable discussion with energy ministers from across the African continent on January 15, 2025. This meeting is part of South Africa’s strategic preparations for its G20 Presidency, which it assumed on 1 December 2024.

The roundtable served as a platform to consolidate perspectives and priorities for the 2025 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) of the G20, aligning Africa's energy aspirations with the overarching goals of Agenda 2063 – “the Africa We Want”. Minister Ramokgopa emphasized the importance of this gathering, stating, “Our hosting of the G20 is not just a national endeavour; it is a continental milestone that reflects our commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development. It is imperative that we present a united front in advocating for Africa’s energy interests.”

Key discussions during the roundtable included:

1. Strengthening Linkages with Africa Agenda 2063: Highlighting how the G20 ETWG work programme can further the goals set out in the Africa Agenda 2063, ensuring that African priorities are at the forefront of global discussions.

2. Energy Security: A robust dialogue on the necessity of energy security as a cornerstone for state sovereignty and economic stability within the continent.

3. Advancing the Needs of Developing Nations: Advocating for the unique challenges faced by less developed and developing countries within the G20 framework, ensuring their voices are heard and needs addressed.

4. Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange: Fostering partnerships among African nations to share best practices and innovative solutions in energy production and distribution.

5. Legislative and Policy Reforms: Identifying necessary reforms to unlock crossborder infrastructure projects that can enhance energy accessibility and reliability.

6. Enhancing Energy Access and Affordability: A collective commitment to increasing energy access and making energy more affordable for all Africans.

7. Promotion of Cleaner Energy Production: Advancing discussions on not only green technologies but also the incorporation of natural gas and nuclear energy as part of a balanced energy mix.

8. Regional Integration of Energy Infrastructure: Exploring opportunities for regional projects, including gas pipelines and electricity transmission networks, to facilitate energy sharing and collaboration.

Looking ahead, Minister Ramokgopa will represent South Africa at the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit in Tanzania on January 28, 2025. This summit aims to unify African leaders in their support for the Africa Energy Compact, reinforcing the continent’s commitment to sustainable and equitable energy solutions.

This roundtable discussion marks a pivotal moment in ensuring that Africa's energy agenda is robustly represented in the G20 discussions, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable global energy future.

Media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 082 084 5566