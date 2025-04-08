Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane meets with Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on collaboration to boost investment and job creation

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane earlier today met with the leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, led by Acting President Kevin Naidoo and Martina Biene, Chair of the Chamber’s CEOs Forum. The Premier was accompanied by the MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Nonkqubela Pieters, as well as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayoral Committee Member, Councillor Babalwa Lobishe.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between government and the business sector to boost investment and job creation in Nelson Mandela Bay. Central to the discussions was the need to resolve persistent local challenges affecting business competitiveness, including investment in water, sanitation, electricity infrastructure, and improving port logistics.

Considering the recently announced trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump, targeting key South African exports, the meeting acknowledged the urgency to develop responsive strategies. The impact of these tariffs could severely affect Eastern Cape exports, particularly in the automotive and citrus sectors.

Both government and the Chamber agreed to fast-track interventions that will ensure that the Metro remains an attractive and competitive investment destination. The discussions also highlighted the importance of diversifying trade partnerships and strengthening relationships with the EU and Southeast Asia.

Premier Mabuyane welcomed the outcome of the meeting, stating that, "We cannot afford to be complacent in the face of growing economic pressures. Our strength lies in our collective action. This partnership between government and business is critical in unlocking economic opportunities, tackling local challenges, and ensuring our province remains globally competitive.”

Government and business reaffirmed their shared commitment to removing barriers to growth, enhancing basic services and infrastructure, and working with urgency to position the Eastern Cape as a leading hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

