International Relations invites media to apply for media accreditation for G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

South Africa will host the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G20 from 20 to 21 February 2025 in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province. The meeting will take place under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

Members of the media wishing to cover the meeting are invited to apply for accreditation. Only bona fide media practitioners may apply.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that passports must be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the meeting. At least two pages must be unused.

All fields in the media accreditation form must be filled in. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://g20.org/media-accreditation/.

The deadline for media accreditation is Friday, 31 January 2025. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

For more information on South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, please visit the official website, www.g20.org.

Enquiries

Kgopotso Rapakuana

Cell: +27 73 058 3876

E-mail: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Fhulu Maeba

Cell: +27 60 967 8945

E-mail MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA