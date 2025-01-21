2024 MI Healthy Climate Plan Annual Report highlights continued progress toward climate goals

Michigan continues to take bold steps to avert the worst impacts of climate change. The 2024 MI Healthy Climate Plan Report focuses on the past 12 months of new legislation, funding, initiatives, and more to build a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future for all Michiganders.

The report assesses key accomplishments on the path to the state’s goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2050 as spelled out in the MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP), the state’s climate action roadmap, and provides insight into public engagement and sector specific updates.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) prepares the report annually and presents it to the Governor.

“Implementing the MI Healthy Climate Plan will reduce the impact of climate change on Michiganders, ensure we capture the benefits of a clean energy economy, and protect our precious land, air, and water resources,” said Phil Roos, EGLE Director. “We accomplished a lot in 2024 and set the stage for more progress to come. This report should provide valuable insights to our strategy and progress. I hope that it inspires continued partnership and action. We have a lot of work ahead of us and need everyone to join the fight against climate change and secure the benefits of this transition.”

Announced in 2022, the MHCP charts a path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 52% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieving 100% carbon neutrality by 2050. It commits Michigan to strategies that mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, spur economic development and create good-paying jobs, improve the health of Michiganders, protect our natural resources and wildlife, make Michigan energy independent, and address environmental injustices.

Highlights of the 2024 report include:

Implementing clean energy laws: State departments established workgroups, held public engagement sessions, and fleshed out a Community and Worker Economic Transition Office to support the landmark package of bills the Governor signed in November 2023.

The report also provides an update on activities of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions and the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice, which met several times last year on ongoing MHCP implementation. EGLE’s OCE continues to work in concert with state departments and agencies, tribal and local governments, and other key partners to ensure that all Michiganders enjoy the benefits of this transition.

About the MI Healthy Climate Plan and Annual Report

In 2020, Governor Whitmer assigned EGLE, through its OCE, the task of developing the MCHP. The MHCP was released in April 2022 after extensive statewide engagement that included consultation with tribal governments; meetings with the Council on Climate Solutions, workgroup members, and key stakeholders; and consultation from the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. Since 2022, the OCE has provided an annual report to the Governor on activities in support of the plan’s implementation.