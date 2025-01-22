FS-Curtis Welcomes All Type Compressor as a Platinum Distributor

All Type Compressor Joins FS-Curtis' Platinum Program!

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis is thrilled to announce that All Type Compressor has joined their team as a Platinum Level Distributor. Conveniently located just across the river from the FS-Curtis St. Louis factory, All Type Compressor is a trusted provider of air compressor sales and services in St. Louis, Southern Illinois, Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro, and the surrounding areas. All Type Compressor has recently opened a location in Kansas City, MO.Established in 1948, All Type Compressor has a history of serving the region's industrial needs. The company was purchased in 2022 by the Snover family, marking a new chapter in its legacy. Warren Snover, who has seven years of experience as a former FS-Curtis employee, is the proud owner of All Type Compressor. His son, Joe Snover, a Marine Corps veteran, serves as the General Manager, solidifying the company’s reputation as a family-operated business dedicated to excellence."I’m honored to welcome All Type to the FS-Curtis Platinum team! I look forward to achieving continued growth and success together," says DeAnna Rosaa, FS-Curtis Channel Partner Manager for the Central Region. "The partnership between FS-Curtis and All Type Compressor represents a shared commitment to delivering high-quality compressed air solutions and exceptional customer service. We are proud to collaborate with a distributor that embodies the values and expertise that FS-Curtis stands for."For more information about All Type Compressor visit: www.alltypecompressor.com or email team@alltypeair.comAbout FS-Curtis:For over 170 years, FS-Curtis has been a leader in compressed air systems, providing reliable and efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to quality and service has made FS-Curtis the brand of choice for professionals across industries. For more information about FS-Curtis, visit us.fscurtis.com

