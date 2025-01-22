Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu embarks on back to school programme in Free State, 23 Jan

​Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms. Maggie Sotyu will visit the Yakhisizwe Secondary School in Parys in support of government's annual Back-to-School programme. The Back to School initiative highlights education as a national priority in supporting economic development, reducing poverty and inequality, whilst improving the lives of young people.

The Deputy Minister’s visit takes place as the Free State Department of Education achieves the top position in the Grade-12 2024 pass rate for the sixth consecutive time, with the Fezile Dabi District achieving a second position as the best performing region in the country.

As the District Development Model (DDM) Champion for the Fezile Dabi District in the Free State Province, Deputy Minister Sotyu contributes to the implementation of the President’s DDM initiatives that call for integrated coordination of all spheres of government and society to enhance the capacity of the state where it matters most.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and the executives of the Free State Department of Education will engage with learners, hand out care-packs, encourage the grade 12 class of 2025 to strive for excellence as they work to complete their matric year.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 January 2024

Time: 08h30 For 09:00

Venue: Yakhisizwe Secondary School in Tumahole Location, Parys, Free State

RSVP: Members of the media can confirm their attendance to:

Mr. Bheka Kweyama

Cell/ WhatsApp: 071 868 4141

E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA