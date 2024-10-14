BS&A Software Appoints Kellie Kucik as Head of Payments to Lead Expansion of Integrated Payments Platform

BATH, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of municipal government software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kellie Kucik as its first Head of Payments. In this executive role, Kucik will oversee the continued development and expansion of BS&A Payments, a platform designed to streamline payment processes for municipalities and enhance the resident experience.

Kellie brings nearly a decade of experience in integrated payments within the software industry, having served as Vice President of Growth Operations at Serent Capital and Head of Payments at Real Green Systems. She has a proven ability to transform payments operations, from advising private equity portfolio companies on optimizing their payments strategies to leading the successful launch and scaling of new payment platforms. Since joining BS&A full-time in early 2024, she has been instrumental in shaping the company’s payments strategy and building out its integrated payments platform.

“Kellie’s deep understanding of integrated payments and her strategic leadership make her the ideal executive to guide the growth of BS&A Payments,” said Chad Harryman, Chief Executive Officer at BS&A Software. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our municipal customers.”

BS&A Payments is natively integrated with the company's core software, offering municipalities a modern, efficient solution for managing payment processes. The platform delivers a wide range of benefits, including:

● Streamlined Reconciliation: Automated processes reduce manual work and improve accuracy, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

● Enhanced Resident Engagement: Convenient online, mobile, and in-person payment options provide a better user experience and increase adoption.

● Improved Transparency: Real-time data and reporting give municipalities complete visibility into payment activity.

“I am thrilled to lead the payments division at BS&A and contribute to the company’s mission of empowering local governments,” said Kucik. “BS&A Payments is transforming how municipalities manage their finances and interact with residents. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive further innovation and deliver exceptional value to both municipalities and the residents they serve.”

Before joining BS&A Software, Kellie held key leadership roles in the payments sector, including Vice President of Growth Operations at Serent Capital and Head of Payments at Real Green Systems. Throughout her career, she has built a strong track record of optimizing payments strategies, leading platform launches, and driving user adoption to achieve substantial revenue growth.

About BS&A Software: Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, serving over 2,100 local governments. The company's suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal financial management, budgets, taxes, assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction permits, licenses, human resources, and more. For more information about BS&A Software, visit www.bsasoftware.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Hafner

Chief Customer Advocate

jhafner@bsasoftware.com

1-855-272-7638

www.bsasoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.