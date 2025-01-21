Iowa Court of Appeals Reselects Tabor as Chief Judge

The Iowa Court of Appeals has reselected Judge Mary Tabor, Des Moines, as chief judge. At the first meeting in each odd-numbered year, the judges of the court of appeals by majority vote designate one judge as chief judge, to serve for a two-year term. Chief Judge Tabor has served on the court of appeals since 2010 and was first elected chief judge in 2024 when Chief Judge Thomas Bower retired.

Chief Judge Tabor was born in Maquoketa and raised on her family's farm in Jackson County. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1985. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1991.

Chief Judge Tabor worked as a staff attorney in the Office of General Counsel for the Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C. from 1991 to 1993. She joined the Iowa Attorney General's Office in 1993 and served as director of the Criminal Appeals Division from 1999 to 2010. She is a member of the Polk County Bar Association, the Iowa State Bar Association, Iowa Judges Association, American Law Institute, Blackstone Inn of Court, Iowa Organization of Women Attorneys and Polk County Women Attorneys. Judge Tabor is married and has two sons and one daughter.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is a nine-member, intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court decisions that the supreme court has transferred to the court of appeals. A decision of the Iowa Court of Appeals is final unless reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court on grant of further review.

In addition to day-to-day judicial duties, the Chief Judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals supervises the business of the court, presides when present at a session of the court, and serves on the judicial council. Chief Judge Tabor will carry these duties and continue to review cases and author opinions.

For More Information:

Steve Davis

Iowa Judicial Branch

Communications Director

[email protected]