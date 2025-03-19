Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Lamoni

On Tuesday, April 15, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Lamoni, Iowa. The proceedings will take place in the Shaw Center for the Performing Arts at Graceland University, 1 University Place. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

Kelly Brodie, et al. v. Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, et al., case number 24-0436 from Mills County District Court

Case summary: Plaintiffs, who were administrators and doctors at the state-owned and -operated Glenwood Resource Center in Mills County, claim they were unlawfully terminated from employment in violation of public policy for attempting to protect persons with disabilities from abuse, experimentation, and torture. Defendants argue that plaintiffs failed to identify any clearly defined and well-recognized public policy that protects plaintiffs’ conduct under Iowa law. This appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court centers on whether the district court properly granted summary judgment in favor of defendants.

Attorney briefs for Kelly Brodie, et al. v. Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, et al., are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/24-0346.

A public reception with the supreme court justices hosted by Graceland University and sponsored by the Judicial District 5B Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.