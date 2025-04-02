The Iowa Supreme Court Mourns the Passing of Former Justice Mark McCormick

The justices of the Iowa Supreme Court, former colleagues, and friends remember former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Mark McCormick. Justice McCormick served on the Iowa Supreme Court from April 12, 1972, until he returned to private practice January 31, 1986.

Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, April 13, 1933, Justice McCormick graduated from Villanova University in 1955. Following service in the United States Navy (1955 to 1958) he graduated from the Georgetown University Law school in 1960. He worked one year as a law clerk for Chief Judge Harvey Johnsen at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit before returning to Fort Dodge where he engaged in private practice from 1961 to 1968. During this period, he also was an Assistant County Attorney of Webster County from 1963 to 1966. In 1968 he was appointed Judge of the Iowa District Court and continued to serve in this capacity until joining the Iowa Supreme Court.

A memorial page with statements from past and present Iowa Supreme Court Justices regarding the passing of Justice Mark McCormick is on the judicial branch website at: https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/justices/in-memoriam-justice-mccormick

An interview of Justice McCormick is on the Judicial Branch website at: https://www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/educational-resources-and-services/iowa-courts-history/oral-interviews-with-past-judges/honorable-mark-mccormick

