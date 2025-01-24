DAVID MELTZER, THE ORIGINAL JERRY MAGUIRE, TO HEADLINE CRE8TIVE CON 2025 IN CHICAGO

David Meltzer will be headlining the iconic business and networking conference Cre8tive Con in Chiacgo.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cre8tive Con , the premier conference for entrepreneurs, innovators, and dreamers, is thrilled to announce that David Meltzer , celebrated entrepreneur, best-selling author, and the inspiration behind the hit movie Jerry Maguire, will be headlining the event. The conference will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago from February 21-23, 2025.Co-founder Dominick Domasky expressed his excitement, stating, “Cre8tive Con is a celebration of visionaries who refuse to settle for ordinary. David Meltzer’s presence this year is the perfect embodiment of what this event stands for. His energy and insights will bring everything together and inspire attendees to take bold steps toward their dreams.”Known as “The Original Jerry Maguire,” David Meltzer has built a legacy as a sports marketing legend, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. With his unique blend of business acumen and heartfelt authenticity, Meltzer has inspired millions worldwide to pursue their passions and build meaningful, purpose-driven lives. Attendees of Cre8tive Con will gain invaluable insights from his keynote address, which promises to deliver actionable strategies and transformative wisdom for success in both business and life.“Having David Meltzer as our headliner is a true honor,” said Julie Lokun, JD, co-founder of Cre8tive Con. “His journey of resilience, reinvention, and giving back embodies the spirit of our conference. David’s message will resonate deeply with our audience of creatives and entrepreneurs striving to make a lasting impact.”In addition to Meltzer’s keynote, Cre8tive Con 2025 will feature an exciting lineup of workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities tailored to empower attendees with the tools and inspiration they need to excel in their fields. Past events have attracted some of the brightest minds across industries, and this year’s conference is set to raise the bar even higher.About Cre8tive Con:Founded by Dominick Domasky and Julie Lokun, JD, Cre8tive Con is more than a conference—it’s a movement. Designed to ignite creativity and collaboration, the event connects entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and change-makers in a dynamic environment that fosters innovation and growth. With a focus on actionable insights and real-world strategies, Cre8tive Con equips attendees to elevate their brands, businesses, and ideas to new heights.Tickets for Cre8tive Con 2025 are now available. For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.cre8tivecon.com About David MeltzerDavid Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which inspired the movie Jerry Maguire. A three-time international best-selling author and Top 100 Business Coach, Meltzer aims to empower over one billion people to be happy. He provides practical advice and principles through his platforms and presentations to help people achieve success and fulfillment.Media Inquiries:For interviews, press passes, or additional information, please contact Chris Cushing at chris@cre8tivecon.com

