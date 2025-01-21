Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Develop the Next Round of MOOSE Modules

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking educators to develop interdisciplinary MOOSE modules that align with, and provide real-world context for, Maine Learning Results standards and existing Maine DOE resources.

The Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform, which is managed by the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning, provides free, interdisciplinary, project-based learning materials created by Maine teachers for Maine pre-K through grade 12 students. The MOOSE Team is constantly expanding its content to meet educator needs and provide resources that highlight ongoing and emerging initiatives of the Maine DOE.

The Maine DOE is currently looking for Maine educators to bring a variety of perspectives and skills to the development of MOOSE modules. Modules in this round will emphasize the real-world application of math concepts within a highly-interdisciplinary context. Educators from all disciplines are encouraged to apply, as a mix of expertise is critical to creating rich, meaningful learning experiences that integrate multiple subject areas.

Applicants must be available for weekly meetings on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 4-5 p.m. beginning in March and must be able to dedicate three to six hours outside of that time per week to creating materials. Interdisciplinary cohorts will be formed for educators who want to work in an elementary, middle, or high school context. Within cohorts, teams of three to four people will create individual modules over the course of 16 weeks (with an end date of June 15) under the guidance of the Maine DOE MOOSE specialists.

The MOOSE Team will hold a recorded information session on Monday, February 3 at 4 p.m. That recording will be directly mailed to all registrants and will be posted on the Maine DOE website. Registration for the Zoom meeting can be found here.

Please apply for this opportunity here. Applications are due by Sunday, February 16. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance to the program by Friday, February 21, and will attend their first meeting on Monday, March 3. Compensation for a fully-developed, approved, and published module by June 15 is $3,000, with no partial or late payments available.

For further questions, please reach out to Maine DOE MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page at jennifer.page@maine.gov.