New WoodWing Studio features boost content team collaboration options

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoodWing , a global leader in content and information management software solutions, announces two new features within its WoodWing Studio product.WoodWing Studio is a multichannel content creation solution designed to optimize every step of the publishing process. From planning and writing to editing and final approval, WoodWing Studio empowers teams to work efficiently, no matter how complex their workflows are. The newly launched features, activity hub and @mentions, enable content teams to enhance collaboration by simplifying communication and feedback management, helping them work more effectively across projects.The activity hub centralizes all notifications in a single, user-friendly space. It tracks comments, mentions, and updates, allowing teams to quickly identify tasks, prioritize actions, and navigate directly to files for faster resolutions.@mentions lets users tag colleagues directly in comment threads, ensuring that feedback reaches the right people. The activity hub and mentions enable content teams to maintain clear, focused communication without switching between tools or losing track of updates.“With the activity hub and mentions, we’re making collaboration more intuitive and seamless,” said Dani Leyhue, Product Manager for WoodWing Studio. “These features empower teams to stay connected and productive, even in the busiest workflows.”These updates reflect WoodWing Studio’s ongoing commitment to supporting efficient, creative teamwork in publishing and beyond.About WoodWingAt WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, quality management, digital asset management, and document management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving content creation and information management efficiency. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.

