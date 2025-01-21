The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center Celebrated 100th Birthday Honoree with a Joyous Celebration

Lila, surrounded by family, friends, and our dedicated community team members as she marked her 100th birthday at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center. Lila reading her heartfelt birthday card, signed by all those who hold her dear. Lila receiving a stunning bouquet of roses in celebration of her 100th birthday!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — On Sunday, January 12th, The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center hosted an unforgettable 100th birthday celebration in honor of beloved resident Lila, surrounded by her family, friends, and community members. The event featured delicious catering, a heartfelt slideshow showcasing Lila’s incredible life throughout the decades, and plenty of laughter and joy.Born and raised in Inwood, NY, Lila built an extraordinary life filled with creativity, passion, and resilience. After starting her career in the fashion industry, Lila transitioned to the Diamond District, where she established herself as a talented custom jewelry designer. Her artistic flair extended into her personal life as well, with a deep appreciation for antiquing and Art Deco design.Lila’s commitment to family and tradition has been a cornerstone of her remarkable life. Known for her legendary briskets and other Jewish culinary delights, she often brought loved ones together over meals.Among the cherished memories shared during her celebration was a special moment with her great-grandson, Nico. After nine years at The Riverside, Lila was lovingly convinced by her grandson to venture outside to meet Nico for the first time—a touching experience she treasures.Lila’s family, including her three sons, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, have played an essential role in her life. Her grandchildren lovingly recall her humorous and adventurous spirit!Having called The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center home since 2016, Lila has formed meaningful connections and enjoyed the supportive and vibrant community. Her family has expressed their deep gratitude for the exceptional care and warmth Lila has received over the past nine years.When asked about her secret to reaching this incredible milestone, Lila humbly shared, “I don’t know what got me to the age I am, but being around family and loved ones keeps me going.”“The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center was proud to celebrate this milestone with Lila and her family, honoring her extraordinary life and contributions,” shared Administration of The Riverside. “The Riverside is always committed to providing a nurturing and engaging environment where residents can continue creating cherished memories.”Located in the heart of New York City, The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center provides comprehensive rehabilitation and skilled nursing care. Committed to excellence and compassion, the center creates an environment that fosters healing, growth, and meaningful connections for residents and their families.

