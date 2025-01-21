Ericka Nicole Malone Presents Directors’ Lounge Park City: Celebrating with DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson Paak) Niecy Nash-Betts

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment (ENME) proudly announces the return of The Indie Directors & Creators Lounge, a premier three-day activation during the Film Festival in Park City, taking place January 24-26, 2025, at The Cabin, 427 Main St., Park City, UT 84060. Now in its fifth year, this signature event series continues to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of diverse voices in filmmaking, amplify emerging and veteran talent, and tackle the challenges independent creators face in Hollywood.Five years ago, the award-winning producer, director and writer Ericka Nicole Malone created the Indie Directors & Creators Lounge, this year themed “Cashmere and Chocolate,” to honor and amplify diverse storytellers while addressing important issues facing underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. It remains her desire to provide an elegant yet comfortable space for Hollywood veterans and creative newcomers to come together and be educated, entertained and inspired.Malone, best known for her work on Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, has created the Lounge as a one-of-a-kind space that unites industry visionaries to foster creativity, collaboration, and transformative storytelling. Over the years, the Lounge has welcomed icons such as Ruth Carter, Ken Whittingham, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Robi Reed, the legendary DJ Spinderella, and SWV, among others.A Star-Studded Lineup and Sneak Peeks for 2025This year’s extraordinary program includes performances and conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment: hip hop royalty DJ Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) Grammy Award Winner Printz Board (Black Eyed Peas); the soulful melodies of electric/acoustic rock & soul artist Jessica Betts; Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts; Eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak): DJ Q-Nice; Mali Music; and the Salt Lake City Mass Choir.Attendees will also get an exclusive preview of Ericka Nicole Malone’s latest works, including the trailer for her upcoming project, The Bucket Wish, and a new documentary of the same name, premiering on January 26.Event Schedule HighlightsFriday, January 24, 2025• 12:00 PM: Doors Open• 1:00-3:00 PM: Meet and Greet with Ericka Nicole Malone• 5 PM: Performances by DJ Q-Nice, DJ Spinderella, Printz Board, and Jessica BettsSaturday, January 25, 2025• 11:00 AM: DJ Q-Nice• 1:00 PM: Conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts• 6:00 PM DJ Q-Nice• 7:00 PM DJ Spinderella• 8:30 PM: DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)Sunday, January 26, 2025• 11:00 AM: Uplifting performance by the Salt Lake City Mass Choir• 12:30 PM: Live music by Gospel Legend Mali Music• 2:00 PM: Documentary preview of The Bucket WishCelebrate Diversity and StorytellingWith its focus on championing underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry, The Indie Directors & Creators Lounge has become a cornerstone event during the Film Festival. “This Lounge represents the heart of independent filmmaking—authenticity, perseverance, and creativity,” says Ericka Nicole Malone. “We’re thrilled to create a space where stories and storytellers are celebrated and where dialogue about the future of our industry can flourish.”Join us in Park City to celebrate the power of storytelling!RSVP ENME@janeowenpr.com . Note! Remember in your RSVP to indicate which event(s) you intend to attend.Follow @ENMEofficial on social media for updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes content. Link to venue and event press materials here.For Media Credentials:Jane Owen PR: jane@janeowenpr.com Phone: 323.819.1122Platform Media Group (PMG): heshelman@platformgrp.com Phone: 323.337.9042About Ericka Nicole Malone EntertainmentEricka Nicole Malone Entertainment (ENME) specializes in producing groundbreaking film, television, and stage projects that amplify diverse voices and empower creators to tell authentic stories.

