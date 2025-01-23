Juro opens US office as legal AI accelerates

Juro, the intelligent contract automation platform, is opening US headquarters in Boston, to serve its US customers and accelerate growth in its key market.

AI is reimagining legal work in real time and we’re delighted to bring our product to the US market” — Richard Mabey, CEO, Juro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Juro is opening US headquarters in Boston to serve existing customers and accelerate growth- Companies in the Americas region represent 40 per cent of customers and growing- Juro is hiring multiple roles locally, as well as moving staff to BostonJuro, the intelligent contract automation platform, is opening US headquarters in Boston, to serve its US customers and accelerate growth in its key market.The company, founded in London in 2016, has established a subsidiary in the US and is hiring multiple roles locally, particularly in customer success and sales. London-based colleagues from multiple teams will also relocate to the US.Juro serves more customers in the US than in any other country, with more than a third of its customer base located there - a proportion which is rapidly increasing.Juro’s US customers include Pfizer, Velocity Global, WeWork, Justworks, Encora and QuantumScape.The expansion comes at a time of great momentum for Juro, following the release of a number of AI features, including AI Extract and AI Assistant Juro was recently named by the Sunday Times as one of the 100 fastest-growing private tech companies in the UK, and was the only legal technology company selected for the 2024 UK Government-backed ‘Future Fifty’ programme.Juro is also the only European-headquartered CLM ( contract lifecycle management platform) awarded ‘Leader’ status in the Americas region 2025 by independent analysts at G2.Juro CEO & Co-founder, Richard Mabey, said:“With so many of our customers and investors based in the US, it’s a great opportunity for us to build a US team to work with them more closely. AI is reimagining legal work in real time and we’re delighted to bring our product to the US market.”Juro Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Massa, said:“Juro’s US growth was strong in 2024, driven by our uniquely flexible product and community of users; now’s the right time to put boots on the ground near our valued US customers and accelerate growth even further.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.