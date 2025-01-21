PKD-Free Alliance is Uniting for Generational Health and a PKD-Free Future on Third Anniversary

The PKD-Free Alliance (PKD-Free) Natasha Rogina, pictured with her daughter Juliana and her husband Anthony, has been named PKD-Free’s Chief Spokesmom

Not-For-Profit Formerly known as pkDO Foundation, Celebrates Three Years of Success, Announces Name Change and Targeted Programs to End PKD in Families

We are committed to alleviating barriers for families that are impacted by PKD and dream of having a child free of the disease. Every month we are making progress, but more needs to be done.” — Richard Kellner, Founder of PKD-Free Alliance

PARK CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO), founded by Richard Kellner in 2021 announced today the not-for-profit will rebrand officially on its third anniversary, January 21, 2025. The new name of the organization will be the PKD-Free Alliance (PKD-Free) and will focus on raising awareness about proven approaches to prevent Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) from being passed down in families. PKD-Free provides qualified PKD impacted families with resources, grants and discounts from top fertility centers across the country for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-M) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments to prevent PKD from being passed down to their future generations.PKD is a genetic condition that affects over 600,000 people in the U.S. alone and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. There is no cure for the disease and PKD has a 50 percent chance of being passed onto future generations. Every year, 7,500 people are born with PKD, which is approximately one in every 500 births.“We have rebranded with a new name that more accurately reflects our mission and specific goals. Every day, our small and dedicated team works to build alliances with organizations, professionals and families who share our goals of improving generational health and achieving a PKD free future. We are committed to alleviating barriers for families that are impacted by PKD and dream of having a child free of the disease. Every month we are making progress, but more needs to be done,” said PKD-Free Alliance Founder Richard Kellner.PKD-Free has been making significant progress. Each month families that are part of the organization’s programs are announcing pregnancies. By the end of 2025 PKD-Free expects the total number of PKD-free babies welcomed into the world by supported families to exceed 65.“With every baby born we know that we have created a PKD-free future for them and their family. With a new brand, new alliances and targeted effort, we will be making an even greater impact in the months and years to come,” added Kellner.“With the support of PKD-Free my family has been blessed with an amazing PKD-free child, Juliana. It is truly wonderful for my husband, Anthony and I to know that she will not suffer the pain and health complications caused by PKD and neither will her children or any family members in future generations. I am proud to say that in my family, PKD ends with me,” said Natasha Rogina, mother and PKD-Free grant recipient. “I am pleased to be named PKD-Free’s Chief Spokesmom, where I will be assisting the organization spread its important message and help families like mine. As a mother who has gone through the process to have a PKD-free child, I know the questions families have, and I look forward to providing answers.”“Through the incredible resources PKD-Free has available, my wife Gina and I are unbelievably grateful for what it means for not just our children but future generations to come,” said Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik. “This is truly life changing. PKD is personal to me because I have it. It’s a disease that’s in our family, I’ve seen how it affects their lives. Due to the progression of the disease, I required a kidney transplant and was fortunate to receive one in April of 2024 at the University of Utah. Thanks to the sacrifice and support of others, I have been given the gift of life. Now I am doing my part to see an end to PKD in families by helping support the mission and vision of PKD-Free. PKD-Free is making a huge impact by providing awareness, education, aid and financial resources needed by families affected by PKD. Gina and I are so thankful our children have the answer for their future families that we did not have.”Since its founding PKD-Free has established relationships with US Fertility, Kindbody, Luminary Life Sciences, RGI Reproductive Genetic Innovations, Rogosin Institute, Columbia University Medical Center, University of Miami Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Tampa General Hospital, University of Utah Health, JScreen Genetic Testing, Renewal and others. These organizations offer support, discounts and resources for PKD impacted families and those who are part of the PKD-Free grant program.To learn more about PKD-Free’s grant programs, to donate or become an alliance member committed to sharing the organization’s message, please email us at helpingfamilies@pkdfree.org.###About PKD-Free AllianceThe organization is committed to enhancing generational health by ensuring a PKD-free future. PKD-Free partners with medical professionals, reproductive specialists, genetic testing providers, PKD Centers of Excellence, not-for-profits and individuals to raise awareness about the solutions for preventing PKD. The organization focuses on providing grant support to qualified financially challenged families that wish to have PKD-free children. The team at PKD-Free is committed to assisting families that want a PKD-free baby every step of the way and ensuring they have access to information and financial resources to make their dreams a reality. For more information about PKD-Free, resources and grant programs visit www.pkdfree.org

Introducing the PKD-Free Alliance

