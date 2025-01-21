Golden State Film Festival logo Golden State Film Festival TCL Chinese 6 Theatres web ad

Golden State Film Festival 2025 Scheduled at The TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Submissions for the Weeklong Film Festival Now Open on Film Freeway for Filmmakers

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden State Film Festival 2025 will be held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood beginning on Friday, February 14th, and will run through Thursday, February 20th. Now in its 8th year, the Golden State Film Festival is known in the industry and is widely attended by both local and international filmmakers. “The symbolic richness of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres elevates the film festival experience for everyone”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. “You can expect to see a wide variety of films from all genres and from all around the world”, added Jon Gursha. Independent filmmakers are invited to submit their films through Film freeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GoldenStateFilmFestival.

The Golden State Film Festival hosts independent filmmakers and is a must attend event on the film festival circuit for industry professionals, actors, writers, directors, film production companies and distributors.

Tickets are available https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/tickets

Schedule https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/2025-schedule

Program https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/2025-program

For more information about the Golden State Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit - https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com.

The Golden State Film Festival was Founded by Jon Gursha and Co-Founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world in Hollywood. Golden State Film Festival is an annual film festival held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark of the Golden State Film Festival®, a registered trademark of Jonathan Gursha. For more information, please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival.com



