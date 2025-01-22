Vertex Wireless Announces Strategic Collaboration with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs for Intrinsically Safe Mobile Devices

Vertex Wireless, a leading wireless device distributor is proud to announce a new strategic collaboration with Samsung US Business channel and Pepperl+Fuchs.

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Wireless , a leading distributor of wireless devices and solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic collaboration with Samsung US Business channel and Pepperl+Fuchs , a global leader in explosion protection and sensor technology. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the industrial mobile communications landscape by introducing intrinsically safe mobile devices designed specifically for hazardous environments.As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Vertex Wireless will leverage Samsung’s cutting-edge mobile technology and Pepperl+Fuchs’ industry-leading expertise in intrinsically safe design to offer mobile devices that meet the stringent safety requirements of industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and manufacturing. These devices are engineered to operate safely in environments where explosive gases, vapors, and dust are present, ensuring that workers stay connected without compromising safety."At Vertex Wireless, our mission is to bring forward innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Jason Eder, VP of Enterprise & Government Channel at Vertex Wireless. "Our collaboration with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs highlights our commitment to delivering industry-specific mobile solutions that not only empower businesses but also ensure the highest safety standards for workers operating in hazardous conditions."The new range of intrinsically safe mobile devices will feature Samsung’s powerful hardware and software capabilities, seamlessly integrated with Pepperl+Fuchs’ safety technology. These devices will support critical applications, including real-time communication, data collection, and remote monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency and safety in hazardous industries.Pepperl+Fuchs, known for its innovations in explosion-proof and intrinsically safe products, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Vertex Wireless and Samsung to develop mobile solutions that enhance safety and productivity in hazardous locations," said Zachary Boeshart, VP of Sales – Enterprise Mobility at Pepperl+Fuchs. "This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in industrial safety."The collaboration promises to offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the unique needs of industries operating in hazardous zones, from mining to chemical plants, where safety and connectivity are paramount.About Vertex Wireless:Vertex is a strategic supply chain distribution partner for wireless technology and consumer electronics go-to-market 3PL, distribution, logistics, and mobile software solutions. Vertex Wireless specializes in providing customized mobility solutions anytime, anywhere throughout the wireless industry. With over 250 years of combined wireless experience, our diverse experience delivers valuable market insight that helps our partners’ go-to-market with precise execution. Vertex has direct distribution, parts, engineering, and service relationships with nearly every OEM in North America. These partnerships enable Vertex Wireless to provide both hardware and solutions spanning the entire mobility ecosystem.To learn more about Vertex Wireless, visit: www.vertexwireless.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vertex-wireless-llc About Pepperl+FuchsPepperl+Fuchs is a pioneer in sensor technology and explosion protection. For decades, the company has been at the forefront of developing intrinsically safe and explosion-proof products that are critical for industries operating in hazardous environments, ensuring the highest standards of safety. To learn more about Pepperl+Fuchs visit: https://www.pepperl-fuchs.com/usa/en/index.htm Media Contact:Michael FlemingSr. Director, Marketing & Strategic DevelopmentPhone: +1.630.473.0713m.fleming@vertexwireless.com

