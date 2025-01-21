MDC to host Hunter Education skills class Feb. 13 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a skills course offered from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office on James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are invited to attend with younger participants, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

Register for this in-person course at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205649.

The MDC Kanas City Regional Office is located at 12405 SE Ranson Road in Lee’s Summit. For any questions, contact the office at (816)622-0900.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.