Too much, yet not enough? Assessing climate tool users’ perceptions, needs and access constraints

The article focuses on the needs of a variety of user groups like decision-makers, educators and the general public, it addresses the demand for reliable, tailored and comprehensible climate information.

A cross-national survey involving 343 users in five countries (Estonia, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine) elucidates the varied skills, qualifications and preferences of users regarding data visualisation, information depth and language.

The findings underscore that users have limited awareness of existing climate information tools and that they prefer information accessibility in native languages, revealing the significance of bridging language gaps, particularly in Eastern Europe. User-friendly tools

are highlighted as essential, as complexity may deter non-experts. The study concludes by emphasising the need to enhance climate information availability and presentation, as well as the importance of collaboration and co-development efforts to overcome language barriers and link real-time weather events with long-term climatic trends.

Overall, the research underscores the demand for adaptable, user-friendly climate information tools, offering valuable insights for mitigating climate

risks and supporting adaptation efforts.