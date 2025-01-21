Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,392 in the last 365 days.

Too much, yet not enough? Assessing climate tool users’ perceptions, needs and access constraints

The article focuses on the needs of a variety of user groups like decision-makers, educators and the general public, it addresses the demand for reliable, tailored and comprehensible climate information.

A cross-national survey involving 343 users in five countries (Estonia, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine) elucidates the varied skills, qualifications and preferences of users regarding data visualisation, information depth and language.

The findings underscore that users have limited awareness of existing climate information tools and that they prefer information accessibility in native languages, revealing the significance of bridging language gaps, particularly in Eastern Europe. User-friendly tools
are highlighted as essential, as complexity may deter non-experts. The study concludes by emphasising the need to enhance climate information availability and presentation, as well as the importance of collaboration and co-development efforts to overcome language barriers and link real-time weather events with long-term climatic trends.

Overall, the research underscores the demand for adaptable, user-friendly climate information tools, offering valuable insights for mitigating climate
risks and supporting adaptation efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Too much, yet not enough? Assessing climate tool users’ perceptions, needs and access constraints

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more