Parents Forum Offers Communications Mini-Workshop

Parents Forum: A Lifeline & An Anchor

Conflict management skills are important at every age

Emotional awareness is essential for everyone. Especially for young adults, the skills Parents Forum offers can transform challenging situations between friends, as well as those with coworkers” — Akmaral Suleimenova, Parents Forum volunteer

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum invites parents, caregivers and those who work with families to a short, practical workshop, “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear.” As Akmaral Suleimenova of Coimbra, Portugal, a volunteer leader for the workshops, says, “Emotional awareness is essential for everyone. Especially for young adults, the skills Parents Forum offers can transform challenging situations between friends, as well as those with coworkers.”This Parents Forum mini-session will be offered Saturday, January 25, from 10 to 10:30 am Eastern (US) and at the same time on February 8 and 22. To be part of this revelatory Parents Forum experience, send email in advance to “info at parents forum dot org” with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Space is limited.Parents Forum is part of the Global Initiative to Support Parents which, with UNICEF, launched Caring for the Caregiver intended for parents and all those in caregiving roles to help them maintain their own wellbeing. The GISP blogpost , published October 29, 2024, International Day of Care and Support, includes a call to Make Parenting Education Universal.

