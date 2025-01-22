ICPHSO Announces New Board Members for 2025

ICPHSO

ICPHSO Election of New Board Members Effective March 16, 2025

The ICPHSO Board of Directors determines basic policies, sets goals and objectives, elects officers, and approves the budget in accordance with the bylaws of the organization.” — Marc Schoem

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICPHSO (International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization) announced today, in advance of its 2025 Annual Meet and Training Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel, Orlando, Florida, the election of new Board Members to lead the organization that is comprised of consumer product health and safety professionals from around the world. The ICPHSO Board of Directors determines basic policies, sets goals and objectives, elects officers, and approves the budget in accordance with the bylaws of the organization.

Elected to the Board of Directors to serve an initial three-year term beginning March 16, 2025:

• Ibrahim Jilani, M.S., Global Director & Industry Leader for Consumer & Information Technology, UL Solutions, Chicago, IL

• Molly Lynyak, Manager, Technical Committee Operations, ASTM International, West

Conshohocken, PA

• Alexander Murph, Director of Product Safety and Compliance, The Step2 Company, LLC, Streetsboro, OH

• Ryan Radford, Public Policy Principal, Amazon, Arlington, VA

• Michelle Reinen, Administrator, Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection,

Madison, WI (serves as an Ex-Officio Board Member)

In addition to the new board members, an existing board member was elected to move to ICPHSO’s Executive Committee as Vice President of the organization:

• Rod Freeman, Partner and Global Head of Products Law, Cooley, London, UK and San Francisco, CA

The Executive Committee is comprised of the officers of the Board of Directors and with the election of new board members, changes will also occur to the Executive Committee, effective March 16, 2025:

• David Kosnoff, Product Safety Executive, Bentonville, AR, becomes President.

• Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Sedgwick, Indianapolis, IN, becomes President Elect and 2026 Symposium Planning Chair

• Danni Cugini, Director, Product Compliance and Regulatory, Harbor Freight Tools, Calabasas, CA, becomes Treasurer.

• Kim Mason, Vice President, Product Quality and Compliance, Five Below, Philadelphia, PA, becomes Immediate Past President and Chair of the

Nominating Committee

• Marc J. Schoem, Executive Director, ICPHSO, Olney, MD remains as Secretary.

The new board members and officers of the Executive Committee assume their roles and responsibilities, on March 16, 2025, after ICPHSO’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium being held February 17-20, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel, Orlando, FL. The Annual Symposium attracts more than eight hundred product safety professionals which include product designers, manufacturers, importers, retailers, service providers, consumer and parent advocates, lawyers, consultants, trade associations, NGO’s academia, health professionals, global regulators media and others interested in the safety of consumer products. More information and registration can be found at www.icphso.org.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ICPHSO (International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization) is a global non-profit organization founded in 1993. It hosts three annual conferences that bring together key stakeholders in product safety, including global regulators, product designers, manufacturers, importers, retailers, consumer and parent advocates, legal professionals, consultants, standards organizations, testing laboratories, certification bodies, academia, health officials, media, and researchers. This collaborative approach enables the exchange of information, discussion on best practices, awareness of emerging risks and networking opportunities to advance product safety worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.