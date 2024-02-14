ICPHSO Announces Recipient of 2024 Ross Koeser Achievement Award

ICPHSO

Pinuccia Contino, ICPHSO Ex-Officio Board Member Representing the European Commission's DG JUST Recognized for Product Safety Activities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) announced today that member, volunteer, Ex-Officio Board Member, and frequent speaker on global regulatory issues, Pinuccia Contino, Deputy to the Director for Consumers & Head of the Product Safety and Rapid Alert System Unit, Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers (DG JUST), Brussels, Belgium is the 2024 Ross Koeser Achievement Award recipient.

The award, given annually, recognizes an ICPHSO member for their significant contributions to the organization. The award was created in 2015 after the retirement of ICPHSO founding member and first Executive Director, Ross Koeser. The award will be presented to Pinuccia Contino by Rod Freeman, the 2023 recipient at the 2024 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium, February 21, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Pinuccia has been a critical driving force ensuring that the “I” in ICPHSO, representing international product safety stakeholders, are included. Through her service on the ICPHSO Board of Directors as an Ex-Officio member representing the European Commission and as a frequent speaker at ICPHSO’s conferences, Pinuccia ensures all attendees are reminded that product safety has no borders and what impacts one country or jurisdiction can also impact others. Pinuccia has also been instrumental in providing needed lessons for all product safety stakeholders on compassionate leadership in product safety.



ICPHSO, founded in 1993, and celebrating is the only organization which attracts a global membership of health and safety professionals and meets annually to exchange ideas, share information, and address health and safety concerns affecting all consumers. ICPHSO members represent global regulators, manufacturers, importers, retailers, trade associations, certification/testing laboratories, law firms, academia, standards writing organizations, consultants, media and consumer and parent advocacy groups. More information is available on ICPHSO’s website at: www.icphso.org.