Arise Collective Announces MATCH Merger, Expanding Support for Justice-Involved Women and Their Families

Arise Collective and MATCH merge

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arise Collective and MATCH (Mothers and Their Children), both Raleigh-based non-profits, are pleased to announce that their respective Boards of Directors have unanimously approved MATCH’s merger into Arise Collective, effective January 1, 2025. This merger will combine efforts, expand services, and address the unique needs of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated mothers, their children, and justice-impacted families.

This decision comes after a rigorous strategic alignment review followed by months of thorough due diligence and planning. The two organizations will combine 75+ years of experience to strengthen the relationships between mothers and their children during and after a prison sentence. Additionally, the merger aims to positively address the impact of parental incarceration on both caregivers and the wider community.

“The opportunity for MATCH to merge into Arise Collective will create a stronger foundation, as well as enhanced leadership and support that will ensure MATCH’s growth and success for the future,” said Stephanie Hastings, MATCH Board Chair. “It has been exciting and reassuring to connect with another organization that shares our same passion and vision for the mothers and their children.”

“The board and staff of Arise Collective deeply appreciate this opportunity to further our commitment to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated mothers and their children,” said Amy Otto, Arise Collective Board Chair. “We consider this merger ... this expansion ... a vital step to assist women as they heal, grow, and thrive within our communities and beyond.”

Both organizations will continue their programs and services throughout the transition without interruption.

For more information, visit Arise-Collective.org/merger-FAQ.

###

About Arise Collective

Arise Collective is a 45-year-old 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Its mission is to equip women with the tools and support they need to heal, grow, and thrive in prison and the communities to which they return.

About MATCH (Mothers and Their Children)

Mothers and Their Children (MATCH), a nonprofit organization for 30 years, is now a program of Arise Collective that addresses the specific needs of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated mothers and their children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.