Raleigh nonprofit hosts A Cause for Celebration 2023 and 4th Annual Hope Awards, featuring Through the Lens of Freedom

Arise Collective (formerly Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women)

This event will provide a window into the lives of [justice-involved] women who are too often unseen, unheard, and therefore, overlooked.” — Jennifer C. Jackson, CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 14th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Chavis Community Center Reception Hall (located at 505 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh), Arise Collective (formerly Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women) will present A Cause for Celebration 2023 and the 4th Annual Hope Awards, featuring Through the Lens of Freedom, a collection of photos captured by the women in our Women’s Reentry Project (WRP) that help define their experiences of release as well as their understanding of freedom through lens-captured objects, places, people, and themes – both literal and abstract.

This in-person event will feature delicious food and beverages, powerful stories, music, a live auction, a raffle with amazing prizes, and the 4th Annual Hope Awards ceremony honoring three inspiring civic leaders: Campbell University and their Adult and Online Education Department; Faye Brown (posthumously); and Rev. Dr. Sarah Jobe along with Duke Divinity School’s ProjectTURN.

According to CEO Jennifer C. Jackson, “This event will provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen, unheard, and therefore, overlooked. Women have been the fastest-growing segment of the prison population over the past four decades. We aim to raise awareness so that people feel moved to engage with and support second chances for women who have paid their debt to society and have so much to contribute to our community."

Joining Arise Collective is Nick Neptune as the Master of Ceremonies. Tickets are $75. Sliding scale is available upon request. All donations will benefit justice-involved women (both inside and outside of prison) through the work of Arise Collective. Seating is limited. Registration is required. Doors will open at 5:30 pm

Visit arise-collective.org/celebration2023 or email events@arise-collective.org for more information.

A Brief History

Now in its 43rd year, Arise Collective (formerly Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women) equips women with the tools and support they need to heal, grow, and thrive, both in prison and in the communities to which they return.

The nonprofit works in and around the Raleigh women’s prison, providing chaplaincy services, transition education, affordable housing, and reentry support to women determined to improve their and their children’s lives.

The organization provides affordable housing through the Women’s Reentry Project, which was launched in 2020 thanks to a generous investment by the local Anonymous Trust.