UTM will launch a Master’s programme in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service Management to cultivate interdisciplinary talents

MACAU, January 21 - To meet the growing demand for high-end health service experience, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will launch a Master of Science degree programme in Luxury Hospitality and Health Service Management in the 2025/2026 academic year. The new programme will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

The concept of high-end health service experience involves establishing a relaxing and healthy atmosphere through upscale facilities and surroundings. It includes offering personalised services to cater to unique needs of customers, enriching wellness experience through value-added services and continuous care, and integrating the concept of hospitality services comprehensively. The programme aims to nurture graduates who are capable of managing and leading successful luxury and health service businesses, contributing to the development of these industries.

Students’ understanding of the luxury hospitality and health industries will be enhanced by exploring historical, cultural, social, and economic contexts alongside current trends and challenges. The programme also equips students with essential management skills for the relevant businesses and fosters critical thinking and analytical abilities to assess industry challenges and propose solutions.

Upon completing the programme, students will receive three certifications, including a Master’s degree Certificate, a “Fitness and Sports Nutrition Professional Certificate,” and a “Health Foods and Special Diets Instructor Certificate” awarded by the International Professional Training and Fitness Academy (IPTFA). This programme not only focuses on practical skills in health services but also addresses the trend of integrating high-end hospitality with health services. It provides quality education and research opportunities for those aspiring to take on leadership and management roles in related service fields, helping them succeed.

The application period for the Master’s programme is now open until 30 April 2025. UTM provides many scholarships and other grants to eligible students. For more information, please visit the UTM Admission website at

https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/PGadmissions , or contact the Admission and Registration Division at the 8598 3041 or by email at admission@utm.edu.mo.