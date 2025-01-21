By the Numbers: EGLE’s water infrastructure grants team awards 185 grants in Fiscal Year 2024

In a continued effort to protect human and environmental health EGLE’s Water Infrastructure Funding & Financing Section (WIFFS) Grants Unit awarded 185 grants to Michigan communities in fiscal year 2024. This brings the unit’s total grant awards to more than $865 million, utilizing both state and federal funds since 2022.

The six-member unit manages 402 active projects across 10 different grant programs that assist local units of government with water infrastructure projects for drinking water and wastewater systems. WIFFS grants provide funds to local water systems for activities such as:

Conducting asset management planning and inventorying service line materials.

Identifying lead service lines and applying for funds for their replacement.

Constructing water treatment control facilities.

Meeting the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act.

Mitigating PFAS and other water contaminants.

Establishing new, safer sources of drinking water.

Additional facts on WIFFS grant programs can be found on EGLE’s new Water Infrastructure Grants page including the Fiscal Year 2024 annual grant report detailing funds awarded, managed, and disbursed to communities.

The accompanying graphic indicates the location of awarded grants across the state.