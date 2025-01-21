IAF and WSO Sign Scheme Endorsement Agreement

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAF and the World Sustainability Organization (WSO) have signed a scheme endorsement agreement https://iaf.nu/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WSO-IAF-Scheme-Endorsement-Agreement-16012025-1.pdf to finalize the endorsement of Friend of the Sea as an IAF Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) sub-scope.Friend of the Sea is a certification scheme that promotes sustainable practices in the marine industry, focusing on responsible fishing and aquaculture. As global awareness of environmental issues grows, demand for sustainable seafood continues to rise. Friend of the Sea helps to meet this demand by setting strict criteria for fishing practices and environmental impact.Under the agreement, Friend of the Sea will be recognized by IAF as an IAF MLA sub-scope under the main scope of Product Certification – ISO/IEC 17065. This enables mutual recognition of accredited certification for this scheme by IAF MLA signatories and allows acceptance in multiple markets based on one accreditation and one certification.‘The addition of Friend of the Sea to the IAF MLA underscores IAF’s ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable practices across industries,’ said Emanuele Riva, IAF Chair. ‘The endorsement reflects our shared values with the WSO in promoting the protection of marine ecosystems and responsible sourcing. We believe this partnership will drive greater transparency and sustainability in the global seafood supply chains.’‘The IAF endorsement of Friend of the Sea marks a significant milestone in our Standard’s journey toward international credibility and recognition,’ said Paolo Bray, Founder and Director of Friend of the Sea. ‘The continuous improvement process will now accelerate further, bolstered by the conviction that we are on the right path. We have always firmly believed that accreditation from accreditation body signatories of the IAF MLA is the only effective way to prevent greenwashing and offer consumers a trustworthy sustainability certification they can rely on.’View a full list of IAF-endorsed schemes https://iaf.nu/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/IAF-MLA-Status.pdf

