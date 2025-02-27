Friend of the Sea Launches Groundbreaking Interactive Avatar Certification Audits for Sustainable Seafood

Friend of the Sea announced the launch of the world’s first interactive avatar certification audit system for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

MILAN, ITALY, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friend of the Sea , a leading global certification standard for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment, today announced the launch of the world’s first interactive avatar certification audit system for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. This cutting-edge technology revolutionizes the auditing process, offering unprecedented benefits for the seafood industry.Friend of the Sea’s interactive avatars leverage advanced artificial intelligence to conduct comprehensive and impartial audits. These digital auditors possess an extensive knowledge base, drawing from vast online resources to assess compliance with Friend of the Sea’s rigorous sustainability standards.Benefits of Avatar Audits:Unparalleled Impartiality: Eliminates any risk of auditor bribery or bias, ensuring completely objective assessments.Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency: Allows for immediate audits, significantly reducing waiting times and accelerating the certification process.Cost-Effectiveness: Reduces audit costs by up to 90% compared to traditional methods, making certification more accessible for all stakeholders.Eliminates Travel and Logistics Risks: No need for physical travel to audit locations, saving time and resources and reducing risks for the auditor.Scalability and Consistency: Enables consistent and standardized audits across all operations, regardless of location.Continuous Improvement: Avatars can be constantly updated with the latest information and regulations, ensuring audits remain current and relevant.Universal Communication: Avatars can communicate effectively in any language, breaking down language barriers and facilitating global collaboration.Combined with Advanced Monitoring Technologies:Friend of the Sea’s interactive avatars work in conjunction with other advanced monitoring technologies, including:* CCTV Surveillance: Real-time video monitoring of vessel and aquaculture operations for continuous oversight.* Satellite Tracking: Monitoring of vessel locations and activities to ensure compliance with fishing regulations and Marine Protected Areas.This comprehensive approach provides unparalleled transparency and traceability, ensuring that certified products genuinely meet the highest sustainability standards.“This is a paradigm shift in how sustainability audits will be conducted in the future,” says Paolo Bray, founder and director of Friend of the Sea. “Our interactive avatars offer a more independent, faster, accessible, and verifiable auditing process. We are confident this technology will revolutionize the seafood industry and drive greater sustainability across the sector.“The Interactive Avatars technology is currently provided exclusively by HeyGen, an AI video generation platform. As part of HeyGen’s suite of AI-powered video solutions, Interactive Avatars enable lifelike digital engagement at a professional level. Friend of the Sea is leveraging this technology to create high-quality, AI-driven avatars that bring their marine conservation initiatives to life.“We’re proud to support Friend of the Sea in advancing global marine conservation,” said Joshua Xu, CEO of HeyGen. “By integrating our AI-driven avatar technology, we can help convey their vital message to a broader audience in the seafood, neutraceutical, fisheries, aquaculture and other sectors they are operating, expanding their reach and inspiring greater awareness and action.“Friend of the Sea is currently offering this innovative service free of charge on a test basis. Throughout 2025, the organization will rigorously evaluate the effectiveness of this new approach with the aim of fully integrating it into the certification process. Certified products will proudly display the “AI Verified Sustainable” label, providing consumers with assurance of their sustainability credentials.Call to Action:Companies interested in participating in the pilot program and experiencing the benefits of interactive avatar audits are encouraged to contact Friend of the Sea at info@friendofthesea.org.About Friend of the Sea:Friend of the Sea is a leading international certification program for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment. It is part of the World Sustainability Organization. With a focus on sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, Friend of the Sea promotes responsible practices that conserve marine resources and protect biodiversity.About HeyGen:HeyGen is a leading AI-powered video generation platform that enables businesses to create, localize, and personalize studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, casts, or crews. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, HeyGen has revolutionized video production by allowing users to generate videos from scripts in minutes. The platform offers customizable avatars and voices, making visual storytelling accessible to all businesses, from small enterprises to Fortune 500 companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.