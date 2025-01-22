What Causes Overly Large Breasts? Orange County Plastic Surgeon Shares Insight

Dr. Dan Mills, an Orange County plastic surgeon, lists causes of overly large breasts and explains how breast reduction surgery can provide relief and comfort.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Daniel C. Mills, a plastic surgeon in Orange County , has witnessed firsthand the many benefits that breast reduction surgery can provide. The procedure is designed to reshape the bustline to a smaller, more proportional size by removing excess tissue, skin, and fat. According to Dr. Mills, a breast reduction can enhance a patient’s overall quality of life – especially when performed by a qualified provider.Overly large breasts often present more than just an aesthetic concern, Dr. Mills continues. In addition to impacting self-image and making it challenging to find proper clothing and bras, disproportionately large breasts can lead to physical discomfort (such as back pain, neck pain, and skin irritation).Dr. Mills highlights several factors that can contribute to the development of overly large breasts, prompting some patients to consider a reduction:• Genetics. Heredity can predispose certain individuals to develop larger breast tissue.• Hormones. Puberty, pregnancy, and menopause can trigger significant breast growth.• Weight fluctuations. Gaining weight often results in increased fatty tissue in the breasts, further affecting their size.• Medications or drugs. Particularly in the case of male patients (i.e. those with gynecomastia ), the use of illicit drugs, steroids, or other products can contribute to abnormal breast tissue growth.Dr. Mills recognizes that overly large breasts can be a sensitive issue, often causing self-consciousness in both women and men. For this reason, he encourages patients to choose a compassionate, skilled surgeon with a proven history of results that enhance their patients’ natural beauty.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over three decades in practice. The former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Mills holds the titles of Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is proficient in a variety of innovative techniques for numerous aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, including the TransAxillary SubPectoral Augmentation (TASPA) method, which can minimize scarring and enhance breast augmentation results. Further, Dr. Mills frequently shares his expertise by publishing research and presenting at international conferences. He is available for interview upon request.For more about Dr. Mills, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/what-causes-overly-large-breasts-orange-county-plastic-surgeon-shares-insight/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

