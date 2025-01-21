Institutional Finance Leaders to Converge at RWA London Summit to Discuss the Future of Real World Asset Tokenization

Key Regulatory and Infrastructure Insights Will Help Empower Global Growth in Digital Asset Adoption

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RWA London Summit will bring together key industry leaders to explore the future of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization on February 24, 2025. Hosted by STG-3 and Fintech Calling, the summit will address the evolving digital asset infrastructure and regulatory frameworks driving the global growth of RWA tokenization.

With tokenization projected to reach a $16 trillion market by 2030, this is a pivotal year for institutional engagement with this emerging technology. The RWA London Summit will highlight the innovations and strategies driving tokenization adoption across asset classes. As financial institutions build tokenization infrastructure, the event will address key regulatory and compliance updates.

“As tokenization moves from concept to reality, the RWA London Summit provides a crucial forum for alignment on standards, technology, and best practices,” said Ziv Keinan, STG-3 Moderator. “The caliber of participating institutions reflects the industry's readiness to move forward with digital asset adoption at scale. This event brings together the key players who are actively building the future of institutional finance."

"We're seeing unprecedented interest in tokenization from institutional clients,” said Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax. “The RWA London Summit provides a timely platform for industry leaders to align on the infrastructure needed to support this transformation of financial markets."

"As the infrastructure for tokenized Real World Assets matures, the RWA London Summit provides a crucial platform for TradFi and blockchain leaders to shape the future together,” said Angus O'Callaghan, Head of Markets and Trading, XDC Network

The RWA London Summit will feature high-level discussions and technical deep dives into tokenization infrastructure. With 200 senior executives from across the financial industry, the summit offers a unique opportunity for networking with key decision-makers from top financial institutions, investment firms, and digital asset providers.

Participants will gain exclusive insights into:

• Institutional tokenization strategies

• Updates on regulatory compliance and evolving frameworks

• Technical sessions on the infrastructure supporting tokenization

• Case studies highlighting successful tokenization implementations

The event, which takes place at One Moorgate Place in London, will be attended by notable organizations, including Lloyds Bank, London Stock Exchange Group, Fidelity, InCore Bank, Bitstamp, XDC Network, INX, Archax, SBI, and White & Case, among others.

For more information and registration details, please visit https://stg-3.com/event/rwa-london-summit/ or contact: ziv@zivkeinan.co

