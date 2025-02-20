YELO Funding Named Education Insider’s Company of the Year

Amid Government Changes and Proposed Cuts to Federal Loans, YELO Funding Offers a Sustainable Solution

We’re proud to be at the forefront of breaking the cycle of student debt and reshaping how students fund their education so they can enter the workforce without financial burdens.” — Dan Rubin, Founder and CEO of YELO Funding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YELO Funding, a leader in affordable student financing, is proud to announce that it has been named Education Insider’s Company of the Year for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights YELO Funding’s innovative approach to helping students access higher education without the burdens of high-interest debt, co-signers requirements, or minimum credit scores.

YELO Funding helps students cover tuition and living expenses with an equitable, student-centered financing approach that ties repayment to future earnings. With proposals to phase out Parent PLUS and Grad PLUS loans and new federal Direct Loan borrowing limits under consideration, access to traditional funding may become increasingly uncertain. At the same time, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is taking aim at the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), adding further uncertainty to the landscape of higher education financing. Now more than ever, YELO Funding’s flexible approach offers a sustainable solution for students seeking a sustainable path to higher education.

With U.S. student loan debt reaching a staggering $1.77 trillion in today’s high-interest rate environment, the tuition crisis has made the need for alternative financing solutions more urgent than ever. Traditional loans saddle students with decades of repayment, often limiting their financial mobility and delaying key life milestones.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Education Insider,” said Dan Rubin, Founder and CEO of YELO Funding. “Education is a powerful tool for changing lives, but the college financing system is broken. We’re proud to be at the forefront of breaking the cycle of student debt and reshaping how students fund their education so they can enter the workforce without financial burdens.”

As concerns grow over the return on investment of a college education, students and families are seeking alternatives to traditional loans. YELO offers a sustainable solution, aligning repayment with future earnings so students can pursue their degrees without the financial risk of rigid, high-cost loan structures.

YELO Funding has already helped students complete their education and secure the careers they’ve worked hard for. The company remains committed to expanding its reach and ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to equitable education opportunities in today’s rapidly changing world.

About YELO Funding

YELO Funding is a New York based socially driven fintech company on a mission to improve access to education by offering income-contingent financing to U.S. college students of all backgrounds as an alternative to Parent Plus, Grad Plus, and private loans. YELO finances a portion of the students’ cost of attendance in return for receiving a specific percentage of their future earnings for a certain number of years and up to a maximum amount.

Through its innovative repayment model, YELO Funding is changing the landscape of higher education financing and helping to shape a brighter, more equitable future for students in the United States.

For more information, please visit YELO Funding at https://yelofunding.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yelofunding, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yelo_funding/, and TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yelofunding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.